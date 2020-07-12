Coronavirus - African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (577,904) deaths (12,988), and recoveries (287,011)
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (577,904) deaths (12,988), and recoveries (287,011) by region:
Central (40,381 cases; 834 deaths; 22,351 recoveries): Burundi (232; 1; 141), Cameroon (15,173; 359; 11,928), CAR (4,288; 53; 1,145), Chad (874; 74; 790), Congo (2,103; 47; 602), DRC (7,971; 189; 3,615), Equatorial Guinea (3,071; 51; 842), Gabon (5,942; 46; 3,004), Sao Tome & Principe (727; 14; 284).
Eastern (45,634; 1,223; 23,980): Comoros (314; 7; 296), Djibouti (4,955; 56; 4,671), Eritrea (232; 0; 107), Ethiopia (7,120; 124; 3,913), Kenya (9,726; 184; 2,832), Madagascar (4,578; 34; 2,287), Mauritius (342; 10; 330), Rwanda (1,299; 4; 663), Seychelles (100; 0; 11), Somalia (3,051; 92; 1,264), South Sudan (2,145; 41; 1,135), Sudan (10,250; 650; 5,341), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (1,013; 0; 952).
Northern (123,172; 5,250; 52,507): Algeria (18,712; 1,004; 13,124), Egypt (81,158; 3,769; 23,876), Libya (1,389; 38; 340), Mauritania (5,126; 144; 2,026), Morocco (15,542; 245; 12,065), Tunisia (1,245; 50; 1,076).
Southern (273,417; 4,119; 131,169): Angola (483; 25; 118), Botswana (314; 1; 31), Eswatini (1,311; 18; 656), Lesotho (184; 1; 26), Malawi (2,261; 33; 517), Mozambique (1,135; 9; 349), Namibia (668; 1; 25), South Africa (264,184; 3,971; 127,715), Zambia (1,895; 42; 1,412), Zimbabwe (982; 18; 320).
Western (95,300; 1,562; 57,004): Benin (1,378; 26; 557), Burkina Faso (1,033; 53; 869), Cape Verde (1,623; 19; 748), Côte d'Ivoire (12,443; 82; 6,357), Gambia (64; 3; 34), Ghana (24,248; 135; 19,831), Guinea (5,881; 36; 4,672), Guinea-Bissau (1,790; 25; 710), Liberia (998; 47; 420), Mali (2,406; 121; 1,683), Niger (1,099; 68; 992), Nigeria (31,987; 724; 13,103), Senegal (8,014; 145; 5,381), Sierra Leone (1,618; 63; 1,141), Togo (718; 15; 506).
