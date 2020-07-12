Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Nigeria Rugby Football Federation (NRFF) partners Rugby Outreach UK

NRFF (https://TheNRFF.com/) partners Rugby Outreach.

Nigeria Rugby today announced its partnership with Rugby Outreach UK to provide Rugby fitness, strength and conditioning advice to local teams across Nigeria.

Technical Director; Abubakar Yaro says the partnership will help local teams across the country improve their fitness and conditioning required in the game.

The Rugby Outreach Project is a global charity that provides Rugby fitness, strength and conditioning advice. The project operates on every rugby playing continent and assists teams from the grassroots level all the way up to international. This includes Union, League and 7s rugby.

Teams can receive free training programs that focus on areas such as speed, power development, strength and endurance, all focused specifically for rugby.

The programs are tailored to the requirements and needs of the team in question. So regardless of location, available equipment or kit teams can increase their physical development.

The founder of Rugby Outreach is Andy Lockwood who has over 20 years experience in coaching sport and Strength & Conditioning. He spent two seasons with Bath Rugby Academy as a coach intern and has coached age grade to adult rugby.

You can follow the project at @rugbyoutreach across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. 

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Rugby Football Federation (NRFF).

Media Contact: Email: info@thenrff.com / fnigeriarugby@gmail.com Twitter: @nigeriarugby1  IG: @nigeriarugby

Rugby@apo-opa.com

Nigeria Rugby Football Federation (NRFF) partners Rugby Outreach UK

