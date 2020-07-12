Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 59 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,476 in the last 365 days.

AG Pax­ton Gives State­ment on Trag­ic Loss of Two McAllen Police Officers

Attorney General Ken Paxton gave this statement on tonight’s tragic shooting in McAllen, Texas:

“The hearts of every Texan are broken tonight as two of our finest in the City of McAllen Police Department have paid the ultimate sacrifice. We are praying for our frontline heroes in McAllen and around the state. This office stands ready to assist however we can.”

You just read:

AG Pax­ton Gives State­ment on Trag­ic Loss of Two McAllen Police Officers

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.