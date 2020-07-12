Attorney General Ken Paxton gave this statement on tonight’s tragic shooting in McAllen, Texas:
“The hearts of every Texan are broken tonight as two of our finest in the City of McAllen Police Department have paid the ultimate sacrifice. We are praying for our frontline heroes in McAllen and around the state. This office stands ready to assist however we can.”
