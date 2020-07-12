Rutland Barracks/ Violation of APO, Unlawful Trespass

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20B402556

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trp. Ryan Gardner

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802.773.9101

DATE/TIME: 07/10/2020 2308 hours, 07/11/2020 0117 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Tinmouth Pond Road, Tinmouth, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Abuse Prevention Order, Unlawful Trespass

ACCUSED: Dylan Goodrich

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danby, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On July 10th and 11th, 2020 the Vermont State Police received reports that Dylan Goodrich of Danby went to a residence on Tinmouth Pond Road in Tinmouth, Vermont and had contact with a protected party named in a relief from abuse order. The State Police attempted to locate Goodrich after the first incident on July 10, 2020 at 2308 hours but were unable to locate him. The State Police were called to the same residence on July 11, 2020 at 0117 hours and located the vehicle Goodrich was in and took him into custody for violating the relief from abuse order he had against him. State Police also learned thru investigation Goodrich entered the residence and was subsequently charged with unlawful trespass into an occupied dwelling. Goodrich was transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing. Conditions of release were set by a Judge and Goodrich was released on citation to appear at the Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division on July 13, 2020 to answer the charges of unlawful trespass and violation of an abuse prevention order.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/13/2020 1230 PM

COURT: Rutland Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION:N/A

BAIL:N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.