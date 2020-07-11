WILLISTON BARRACKS / DUI #1, RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT (TWO COUNTS)

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A102953

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Quealy

STATION: Williston

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: 07-11-2020 @ 0245 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: East Spring Street @ East Allen Street, Winooski

VIOLATION:

1. DUI #1

2. Reckless Endangerment (two counts)

ACCUSED: Prem K. Wagley

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Manchester, NH

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 11th, 2020 at approximately 0245 hours a Trooper with VSP Williston conducted a motor vehicle stop on East Allen Street in the town of Winooski after observing a vehicle commit multiple moving violations on I-89 Northbound at Exit 15.

The operator of the vehicle was identified as Prem Wagley (age 24) of Manchester, NH. Investigation determined that Wagley had been operating the motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, and had been operating the vehicle with three other passengers, two of whom were juveniles.

Wagley was arrested without incident and transported to the Williston State Police Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing he was released into the custody of a sober adult with a criminal citation to appear before Chittenden County Superior Court at a later date and time to answer to the aforementioned charges.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07-30-2020 @ 0815 hours

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION: N

BAIL: N

MUG SHOT: Y

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Nathaniel Quealy

Vermont State Police- Williston Barracks

2777 St. George Road

Williston VT, 05495

Nathaniel.Quealy@vermont.gov

W- 802-878-7111

C- 802-585-0782