Autentico Vertical Offers A Hip New Concept in Cabo San Lucas Living
Cabo is one of the most visited beach destinations in the world. Autentico Vertical is the hippest, most interesting new community and is for sale.
AV has an incredible location and the energy of the brand radiates throughout the community.”RENO, NV, USA, July 13, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is truly nowhere in the world like Autentico Vertical and the building is unlike anything you’ve ever seen. Located less than 500 meters from the beach, this new concept in Los Cabos living is the hottest opportunity on the market.
Autentico Vertical has only been in Mexico for a few years, but it has already made a heavy impact. A fresh concept from famed Developer Mario Lira, the building's approach is to provide residents with modern amenities and a hip vibe, while maintaining a cool elegance that is indulgingly luxurious. "AV has an incredible location," states Paul Geisler, Broker from Cabo Dream Homes Real Estate. "And the energy of the brand radiates throughout the community. The Developer oversees everything within the building: custom-made furniture, the boutique's clothing line, the finishes in the common areas and the selection of art throughout the property; Lira has thought of every detail."
The first Autentico Vertical community was finished in Guadalajara in 2018. With overwhelming demand, the company grew to Tulum, Punta Cana and other exotic locations. Los Cabos will be the crown jewel of the family as the location emblazons the lifestyle that creates an ownership-experience unlike any other.
Located central to Cabo’s downtown, the venue offers an amazing perspective, with all of the amenities that one would hope for. Complete with a rooftop gym, 2 pools, a sports bar, a rooftop cocktail lounge, and sport-court; there is something for everyone. Other favorite elements are the boutique, featuring AV-style apparel and jewelry, a tattoo parlor and on-site laundry service, ensuring you reside in the lap of luxury.
So why would a new homebuyer purchase at Autentico Vertical, Los Cabos? Beyond the new amenities and central location, the community will offer a myriad of music, culture, and art to entice all those that have a taste for culture and design. Every residence is fully furnished, turn-key and will be delivered to new owners with custom artwork from one of several artists; one of which will be Guadalajara's own Emmanuel Mendoza. Once your purchase is complete, all you need to bring is your bathing suit and a toothbrush!
Ownership also provides a great platform for nightly, vacation rental investors. Similar to Airbnb and VRBO, the residences can be rented on the open market. The Developer ensures there are no restrictions on rentals and Owners can operate as they see fit. To assist with this operation, Lira and his team have arranged an in-house rental team that will provide one of the most attractive rental programs ever seen! The team will offer all of the services that investors expect for a nominal monthly fee. This will truly be a great option for investors looking to maximize profits, while being hands-off so they can focus on other investments.
There is no guess as to why Autentico Vertical chose Cabo as a location for its pinnacle product. The tip of the Baja is known for world-renowned golf, deep-sea fishing, Baja racecar driving, horseback riding, surfing, culinary excursions, nightlife and more. Cabo is also the perfect destination for those who want to relax on the beach and for families looking to getaway. After a thorough Cabo experience, visitors quickly understand why more than 3 Million travelers arrive each year.
For those looking for a full-ownership, residential community in Cabo, Autentico Vertical is a must-see. The building is currently under construction and expected to be completed by November, 2020. Autentico Vertical currently has 60 residences for sale on 5 floors. All sales are managed by Cabo Dream Homes.
Cabo Dream Homes Real Estate Agency leads the sales of Autentico Vertical. The company specializes in Lifestyle Investments and Real Estate. The entire team aims to share the beauty of Cabo with all those that love an easier way of life. Cabo Dream Homes chose Cabo because the region offers homeowners everything: amazing weather, beautiful sights, great fishing adventures, world-famous beaches, affordable medical care and lots of golf courses. Simply put, living in Cabo is a dream for a wide variety of individuals from all cultures, backgrounds and locations. The team is dedicated to ensuring your homeownership acquisition process is easy and carefree.
Since Autentico Vertical is still under construction, you’ll want to secure a villa rental to provide optimum time to see the building and explore the area. As a preferred provider and local area expert, Cabo Platinum will help secure a great rental villa. Complete with a team of villa specialists, secure booking platform and access to concierge provisioning; Cabo Platinum will ensure your visit to Cabo is beyond your expectations. Call their team today to take advantage of summer rates and visit Autentico Vertical while it is still under construction. Now is the time to take advantage of off-season promotions and developer incentives.
About the Company: Autentico Vertical is based in Guadalajara, Mexico. The development team builds communities and resort residences that are located in highly desirable locations.
When assessing location and amenities for the value, there is no building that can compare to Autentico Vertical.
