Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 522 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,866 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Announces Additional Federal Resources Activated To Combat COVID-19 In The Houston Region

July 10, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott has been working with Vice President Mike Pence and members of the Trump Administration to ensure the medical needs of Texans will be met as the State responds to COVID-19. He announced tonight that additional federal resources have been activated and are being sent to the Houston region to combat COVID-19.

The additional resources include an Urban Area Medical Task Force from the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) that will arrive in the region on Monday and a Disaster Medical Assistance Team from U.S. Health and Human Services that has just been deployed. These resources add to a DOD Urban Area Medical Task Force that just began operating in Bexar County as well as seven federal assessment teams operating in Dallas, Houston, Austin, San Antonio, McAllen, Laredo and El Paso this past week. The Governor continues daily collaboration with Texas' federal partners to expand resources for any regions to respond to COVID-19. 

“Texas is grateful to the federal government as well as the President and Vice President for working swiftly to provide additional resources to the state as we work to mitigate COVID-19 and care for our fellow Texans,” said Governor Abbott. “We will continue to work with our local and federal partners to ensure all resources and needs are met throughout the state.”

You just read:

Governor Abbott Announces Additional Federal Resources Activated To Combat COVID-19 In The Houston Region

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.