PennDOT to Repair and Resurface 11 State Highways in the Philadelphia Region

07/10/2020 King of Prussia, PA – Motorists will encounter lane restrictions on 11 state highways in the Philadelphia region for resurfacing operations as a part of several projects to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highway in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. Work on these projects will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training. The work schedule and locations are: Bucks County Monday, July 13, through Friday, July 17, from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, lane restrictions are scheduled on Route 152 (Limekiln Pike) between County Line Road and Butler Avenue in Chalfont Borough and Warrington Township for milling and paving operations; and

Monday, July 13, through Friday, July 17, from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM, lane restrictions are scheduled on Route 32 (Bridge Street) between Business U.S. 1 (Lincoln Highway) and Delmorr Avenue in Morrisville Township for sealing operations. Chester County Sunday, July 12, through Thursday, July 16, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM, lane restrictions are scheduled on Route 100 (Pottstown Pike) between Welsh Pool Road and Garrison Drive in Uwchlan Township for milling operations; and

Monday, July 13, through Friday, July 17, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, lane restrictions are scheduled on Route 82 (Manor Road) between Route 340(Kings Highway) and Cedar Knoll Road in West Brandywine Township for milling and overlay operations. Delaware County Monday, July 13. through Friday, July 17, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, lane restrictions are scheduled on Burmont Road between Glendale Road and U.S. 1 (Township Line Road) in Haverford Township for milling and overlay operations;

Monday, July 13, through Friday, July 17, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, lane restrictions are scheduled on Eagle Road between Radnor Road and King of Prussia Road in Radnor Township for milling and overlay operations; and

Tuesday, July 14, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, lane restrictions are scheduled on East Eagle Road/Drexel Avenue between U.S. 1 (Township Line Road) and Earlington Road in Haverford Township for high friction surface treatment. Montgomery County Sunday, July 12, through Friday, July 17, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, lane restrictions are scheduled on Township Line Road between Limerick Road and Walnut Street in Schwenksville Borough and Royersford/Limerick townships for utility adjustments;

Sunday, July 12, through Friday, July 17, from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM, lane restrictions are scheduled on Township Line Road between Limerick Road and Walnut Street in Schwenksville Borough and Royersford/Limerick townships for milling and paving operations;

Monday, July 13, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, lane restrictions are scheduled on Plymouth Road between Morris Road and Station Lane in Whitpain Township for high friction surface treatment; and

Monday, July 13, through Friday, July 17, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, lane restrictions are scheduled on Morris Road between School Road & Cathcart Road in Whitpain Township for milling and overlay operations. Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent. Under these improvement projects, PennDOT is milling the existing roadway surface and repaving the state highways with new asphalt. The new pavement will seal the roadways and provide motorists with a smoother riding surface.