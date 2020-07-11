I-95 Among Highways Restricted Next week for Bridge Inspections in Philadelphia

07/10/2020

King of Prussia PA – Lane restrictions are scheduled on I-95 and several highways in Philadelphia for bridge inspections, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Work on these inspections will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

The work schedule is:

Philadelphia

Monday, July 13, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on northbound I-95 between the I-676 West/U.S. 30 and Girard Avenue/Delaware Avenue interchanges;

Tuesday, July 14, and Wednesday, July 15, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, a left lane closure is scheduled on southbound I-95 between Girard Avenue/Delaware Avenue and I-676 West/U.S. 30 interchanges;

Tuesday, July 14, from 9:00 AM and 3:00 PM, a left lane closure is scheduled on southbound I-95 between the I-676 West/U.S. 30 and Columbus Boulevard/Washington Avenue interchanges;

Thursday, July 16, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on the ramp from eastbound I-676 to southbound I-95;

Thursday, July 16, from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM, a left lane closure is scheduled on northbound I-95 between Route 90/Betsy Ross Bridge and Route 73/Cottman Avenue interchanges;

Thursday, July 16, from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM, a left lane closure is scheduled on southbound I-95 between Route 90/Betsy Ross Bridge and Allegheny Avenue/Castor Avenue interchanges;

Friday, July 17, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on the northbound I-95 ramp to westbound I-676;

Friday, July 17, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a left lane closure is scheduled on eastbound I-76 between U.S.13/U.S. 30 West and Spring Garden Street interchanges;

Saturday, July 18, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on westbound Route 291(George C. Platt Bridge) between South 26th Street and Island Avenue; and

Sunday, July 19, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, a right lane closure is scheduled on eastbound Route 291(George C, Platt Bridge) between South 26th Street and Island Avenue.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because slowdowns may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties at www.penndot.gov/District6.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA application for iPhone and Android devices. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #