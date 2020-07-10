FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE July 10, 2020

President Trump Approves Governor Parson’s Request for Major Disaster Declaration Due to May Severe Storms

President Donald Trump has approved Governor Mike Parson’s request for a federal major disaster declaration for Missouri as a result of severe storms that swept across the state on May 3 and 4, 2020. Continuing reading the news release from the Governor's office here.

For more information, call 573-751-6294 or e-mail caty.luebbert@sema.dps.mo.gov