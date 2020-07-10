President Trump Approves Governor Parson’s Request for Major Disaster Declaration Due to May Severe Storms
President Donald Trump has approved Governor Mike Parson’s request for a federal major disaster declaration for Missouri as a result of severe storms that swept across the state on May 3 and 4, 2020. Continuing reading the news release from the Governor's office here.
