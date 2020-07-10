Virtual public meeting scheduled to discuss 2021 US-23 project north of Harrisville

Contact:

Agency:

James Lake, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-0993Transportation

WHAT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will have a Teams Live virtual public meeting to discuss a 2021 project on US-23 north of Harrisville.

WHO: MDOT Alpena Transportation Service Center (TSC) staff Interested residents, commuters and business owners

WHEN: Thursday, July 23, 2020 3 - 4 p.m.

WHERE: Microsoft Teams Live virtual public meeting

Copies of the meeting transcript and presentation will be available by mail. Call 517-335-4381 or e-mail MonsmaM@Michigan.gov to request a copy.

Accommodations can be made for persons with disabilities and limited English-speaking ability. Large print materials, auxiliary aids or the services of interpreters, signers, or readers are available upon request. Please call 517-335-4381 to request at least seven days before meeting date.

BACKGROUND: MDOT plans to invest roughly $5 million to reconstruct a 2-mile section of US-23 from south of Washington Street to south of Lakeshore Drive in Harrisville and Haynes Townships in Alcona County. The project will include new road base and asphalt pavement, drainage improvements, commercial driveway upgrades, slope restoration, and pavement markings.

This work will require a detour for US-23 traffic for much of the project using M-72, Barlow Road and F-41, in agreement with the Village of Lincoln and the Alcona County Road Commission. Access to businesses and residences in the construction zone will be maintained.

Work is tentatively scheduled to begin in early 2021 with the road reopened to traffic by the Fourth of July holiday.