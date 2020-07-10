Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
GUARDRAIL WORK TO BEGIN ON INTERSTATE 90 WEST OF RAPID CITY

For Immediate Release:  Friday, July 10, 2020 Contact: Jesse Nelson, 605.390.7978

 

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says guardrail work will begin in the east and westbound lanes of Interstate 90 at mile marker 53 west of Rapid City on Monday, July 13, 2020.    

Work includes removal and replacement of the guardrail and shoulder widening.  

Traffic will be reduced to a single lane in each direction. 

The speed limit on I-90 will be reduced to 65 mph through the work zone and further reduced to 45 mph when workers are present.   

All lanes will be open during the Sturgis Rally at the beginning of August. 

The expected completion date for the project is Aug. 21, 2020. 

Western Construction, of Rapid City, South Dakota is the prime contractor of this $1.6 million project. 

For complete road construction information, visit https://www.safetravelusa.com/sd/ or dial 511. 

- 30 -

