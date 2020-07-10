Hwy 52 intermittent shoulder closures begin July 13 from Cannon Falls to Zumbrota (July 10, 2020)

ZUMBROTA, Minn. – Hwy 52 motorists traveling between Cannon Falls and Zumbrota will encounter shoulder closures starting Monday, July 13 as crews will be conducting soil borings.

Geotechnical crews will begin boring potential bridge and wall foundation locations on July 13. This work is part of the Highway 52 Southbound Improvement project. Work will take approximately three weeks to complete. Borings are needed to determine soil properties before building on it. Borings are approximately one-foot in diameter and refilled after the boring is complete which is often in one day.

No impacts to driving lanes on Hwy 52 are anticipated.

Motorists can find more information and sign up for email updates at the MnDOT project website or join MnDOT’s Southeast Minnesota Facebook group.

MnDOT is scheduled in 2021 to reconstruct southbound Hwy 52 beginning 2.2 miles south of Hwy 19 in Cannon Falls to 1.2 miles north of Goodhue County Road 7, replace bridges, including those at Hwy 60 west and east, install snow drift prevention measures, and build an interchange at Hwy 57 and Goodhue County Road 8 in Hader.

MnDOT urges motorists to always be attentive, drive with caution, slow down in work zones and never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. MnDOT crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

For traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store. You can also get updates and activities in southeastern Minnesota by joining the MnDOT Southeast Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsoutheast.

