AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report June 2020

/EIN News/ -- MILWAUKEE, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  June   YTD - June Beginning
Inventory
  2020 2019 %Chg   2020 2019 %Chg Jun 2020
2WD Farm Tractors                
  < 40 HP 25,023 18,221 37.3   102,085 90,066 13.3 77,252
  40 < 100 HP 7,624 5,978 27.5   30,749 28,849 6.6 35,465
  100+ HP 1,465 1,417 3.4   8,334 8,632 -3.5 7,785
  Total 2WD Farm Tractors 34,112 25,616 33.2   141,168 127,547 10.7 120,502
4WD Farm Tractors 110 166 -33.7   1,098 1,240 -11.5 667
Total Farm Tractors 34,222 25,782 32.7   142,266 128,787 10.5 121,169
Self-Prop Combines 485 355 36.6   2,061 2,096 -1.7 1,072
                   

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/.

Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

