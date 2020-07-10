Benna Ford Announces Additional $2,250 Trade Allowance on New Ford F-150 XLT Model Trucks in Stock
Take advantage of the additional value in addition to all current offers and incentivesSUPERIOR, WI, USA, July 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Benna Ford has the largest selection of 2020 MY F-150 XLT Models in the Northern Wisconsin/Duluth area! Find your perfect truck with Benna Ford and our Exclusive 20 Year / 200,000 Mile Limited Powertrain Warranty at No Additional Cost!
Benna Ford iand Ford Motor Company are proud to announce an unprecedented, additional $2,250 In Trade-In Assistance On Your Next 2020 MY F-150 XLT Series!* This Is On Top Of HUGE Retail Rebates That Everyone Qualifies For on in-stock inventory!
About Benna Ford: Benna Ford Superior has proudly served Superior, Carlton and Duluth MN areas since 2000, we are the highest- ranked consumer--reviewed Ford Dealership in Northern Wisconsin. Our teams of sales advisers, service technicians and financing experts are trained with one focus in mind: addressing each of your needs with the utmost respect, care and attention to detail.
That means you can expect to learn all of the features of the specific new Ford model you're looking to buy. Ready for a used car? Our team will be happy to fill you in on each of the reliable options in our inventory. And when the time comes for you to drive home your next car, our auto finance team is standing by with solutions to fit your individual needs.
At Benna Ford Superior, our commitment to excellence does not end with the sale, though. In order to ensure a positive ownership experience, we staff an onsite auto service and repair department. And for those of you who prefer to perform their own work, we also maintain a vast collection of auto parts for sale in Superior.
Whether you drive a new Ford or a used car, Benna Ford Superior truly has every one of your automotive needs covered. The only question left now is how we can best serve you. To take advantage of any one (or more) of our services, be sure to contact us today. Or, stop by and see us in person at 3022 Tower Avenue Superior, Wisconsin today.
