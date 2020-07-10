MEP Bulletin July 10, 2020 | Nebraska Department of Education

This is a repeat of July 3rd Bulletin . . .

Interstate Migrant Education Council (IMEC)

In an effort to keep the MEP community informed during the pandemic, I am sharing the paper “Education and Humanistic Issues Faced by Migrant Education Programs During times of Pandemic and Natural Disasters” written by IMEC Consultant Solomon (Sol) Kaulukukui former Hawaii State MEP director. With the impact of COVID-19 IMEC will continue to address issues that impact migrant staff, students, parents and stakeholders in future papers and virtual presentations.

Congressional Letter – Migrant Education Program, Migrant and Seasonal Head Start Relief CCCERA Fact Sheet 06.29.20 Funding for Children of Migrant Farmworkers

P-EBT Information COVID-19 Pandemic EBT FAQ COVID-19 Pandemic EBT Quick Reference Guide P-EBT Letter to Schools with ID 6.17.2020

Agribusiness As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nebraska commercial red meat production declined dramatically during May as slaughter plants worked furiously to keep their workers safe, which resulted in lower production as sick employees stayed home and plants implemented numerous safety protocols.

Professional Learning

U.S. Department of Education’s webinar, Human Trafficking: Online SafetyThe following materials have been posted to the webinar’s webpage on the NCSSLE website:

Resilience for Educators NDE School Safety would like to provide support to you in these times of uncertainty. We encourage you to attend this virtual training to learn and equip yourselves to help others through these times

Free training: Teachers & Staff: Monday, July 13, 11:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. School Administrators: Monday, July 20, 11:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Teachers & Staff: Monday, July 27, 11:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Register: https://nde.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_80Kwc0a2ipvcgfj