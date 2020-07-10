Volunteers from around the world participate in GGHTx Avi Kerendian project to help vulnerable in Mexico and Africa

avikerendian-uganda-GGHTx-clinic-medical-Zidan Avi Kerendian GGHTx Global Health Nonprofit Logo Brushing teeth GGHTx clinic in Mexico

Avi Kerendian is the nonprofit co-founder and program director of GGHTx. GGHTx is a global health NGO on a mission in changing global health outcomes.

Happiness doesn't result from what you get, but from what you give. Volunteer on our next GGHTx Global Health mission trip today!” — Avi Kerendian

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Doctors and dentists from around the world will be able to participate in a telemedicine project to help the most vulnerable communities in Latin America and AfricaThe initiative, led by North American directors Avi Kerendian and Dr. Arash Hakhamian, founders of the international program "Thank you, Global Health Trips " ( GGHTx ), seeks to recruit doctors and dentists from around the world, who are interested in living a life experience Unforgettable, contributing your knowledge and talents to the less fortunate, through the use of technology.The project is carried out in partnership with Dentulu, an app that connects doctors and dentists with patients, regardless of where in the world they are. Thanks to this application, patients will be able to receive medical advice by video call and schedule a face-to-face medical visit in the closest place, at no cost.This initiative arises from the current world situation generated by the COVID-19 pandemic, in which it becomes more complex to move and provide medical care in person, as the GGHTx program has been doing for several years in international medical missions .Thanks to telemedicine, it will be possible to continue the work of helping the less fortunate with free and dignified medical care in third world countries.How does the Gracias, Global Health Trips (GGHTx) program operate?Since its foundation, the “Thank you, Global Health Trips” (GGHTx) program has led medical and dental care projects in person in remote places where medical care is poor or absent. Some of the countries that have traveled in these medical missions are Mexico, El Salvador, Peru and Costa Rica.During the trips, the volunteers provide medical and dental care to the locals, while providing them with more complex medicines and treatments. All this financed by donors or sponsors who make their contributions through the program's website: https://gghtx.org/ Anyone anywhere in the world can be a donor and support this cause.How to participate in the Thank you program, Global Health Trips (GGHTx)?Volunteers are recruited through a strict process, in which their medical skills and criminal records are validated. Subsequently, the founding doctors of the program carry out a virtual interview to learn a little more about the candidate and her interest in joining this initiative.Once the volunteer is selected, a previous training is carried out in the headquarters of New York and Los Angeles, in the United States, where they receive all the information about the place of visit, culture, customs and medical needs of the population.For volunteers, this experience is more than an international medical mission. It is a life experience, full of learning and emotions. From the first day of arrival in the town, the volunteers take in the culture and the warmth of the locals.The working day runs from 8 in the morning until 2 in the afternoon, and afterwards, they have a free space for fun and guided tours of the places of interest, to delve into the wonderful experience that Latin American countries offer.For director Avi Kerendian, co-founder of the “Thank You, Global Health Trips” Program (GGHTx), this volunteer program is for someone who wants an experience that challenges you on a daily basis, gives you an opportunity to encourage and help others, but also have fun and learn from a new culture. "You will never have a dull moment here, I can assure you," says Kerendian.¿Qué opinan los voluntarios del programa “Gracias, Global Health Trips” (GGHTx)?"Tuve el privilegio de pasar una semana con GGHTx en su última misión médica. Visitamos muchas aldeas rurales e indígenas y me maravillé con las pequeñas clínicas médicas que apoya el programa GGHTx, ¡es tanto el impacto con tan pocos recursos! Realmente recomiendo este viaje a cualquiera que quiera ser voluntario y ver cómo es trabajar en otro país. ¡Es increíble poder tener una oportunidad como esta y estoy muy feliz y honrado de tener estos recuerdos para siempre!". Jordana R. (Houston, Texas)Otros proyectos que abandera GGHTxComo parte de su misión de extender ayuda médica gratuita a poblaciones remotas y vulnerables, “Gracias, Global Health Trips” (GGHTx) también apoya programas de educación en África, en alianza con Zidan Benevolence Internacional.El último proyecto realizado en Uganda, denominado The Stigma Project”, buscaba generar conciencia frente al VIH/Sida, una enfermedad que sigue cobrando vidas en esta región, principalmente, por su alto desconocimiento y falta de educación entre la población.The Stigma Project realizó jornadas de educación, prevención y conciencia, en niños y jóvenes en el distrito de Buikwe, centro de Uganda, con el fin de inspirar el liderazgo y empoderamiento de la comunidad, y ayudar a eliminar el estigma que existe alrededor de esta enfermedad.Toda la información sobre este proyecto, se puede consultar en https://gghtx.org/upcoming-projects

