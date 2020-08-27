Illinois US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Offers a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer in Illinois Direct Access to the Attorneys at Karst von Oiste to Discuss Compensation-If He Had Asbestos Exposure in the Service

"We are offering a Navy Veteran who prior to 1982 had heavy exposure to asbestos in the navy and who now has lung cancer direct access to the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste. ” — Illinois US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

The Illinois US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We are offering a Navy Veteran who prior to 1982 had heavy exposure to asbestos in the navy and who now has lung cancer direct access to the lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Financial compensation for a Navy Veteran or person who now has lung cancer and who had significant exposure to asbestos might exceed $100,000. We are urging the wife or adult son or daughter to also get involved. The typical person we are trying to help is over 60 years old-and he is probably extremely sick."

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Illinois include Veterans of the US Navy, workers at one Illinois’s two dozen power plants, steel mill workers, public utility workers, factory workers, plumbers, electricians, auto mechanics, welders, pipefitters, millwrights, machinists, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. https://Illinois.USNavyLungCancer.Com

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.