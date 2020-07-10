Canon launches four new RF lenses – expanding the line-up’s capabilities to super-telephoto photography – plus two RF extenders

Alongside today’s launch of EOS R5 and EOS R6 – two cameras reimaginging mirrorless joining Canon’s revolutionary EOS R System – Canon Europe (www.Canon-Europe.com) reveals four new RF lenses and two RF extenders. The new lenses bring telephoto capabilities to the innovative RF line-up as well as additional portrait and macro photography creative possibilities for professionals and enthusiasts.

Highlighting Canon’s ongoing commitment to the EOS R System and the RF Mount, today’s additions, alike the rest of the RF line-up, take advantage of the System – enabling photographers to experience new levels of quality, performance and creativity. “Canon’s innovative solutions are future facing and designed to give users of the equipment greater flexibility.” declares Amine Djouahra, Sales and Marketing Director at Canon Central and North Africa.

Joining the RF line-up is:

The RF 100-500mm F4.5-7.1L IS USM – a compact and versatile L-series telephoto zoom lens with a large focal length range, incredible image quality, 5-stop IS, fast Dual Nano USMs, weather sealling and a Lens Control Ring for enhanced operation.

The RF 600mm F11 IS STM and RF 800mm F11 IS STM – the world's lightest autofocus lenses including a focal length of 600mm [1] and 800mm [2] respectively. With super-telephoto focal lengths, full auto focus [3] and image stabilisation capabilities, enthusiasts can take incredibly sharp and beautiful imagery from afar. Paired with the new RF extenders – the EXTENDER RF 1.4x and EXTENDER RF 2x – the lenses can reach an incredible 1200mm (RF 600mm F11 IS STM) and an extreme 1600mm (RF 800mm F11 IS STM) optical focal length. This provides enthusiasts even greater flexibility and creative possibilities whilst retaining AF. Such features makes them an ideal choice for a range of image capture – from wildlife to aviation and even moon photography.

The RF 85mm F2 MACRO IS STM – a must have lens for enthusiasts entering the world of the EOS R System and looking to capture stunning portraits and fine detail up-close. Celebrating the benefits of the System, this wide-aperture portrait lens offers 5-stop Image Stabilization (IS) (or 8-stops when using EOS R5/EOS R6) and macro capabilities – two unique and stand-out features not seen in competitor lenses of this type on the market.

The EXTENDER RF 1.4x and EXTENDER RF 2x – two high-performance and durable extenders with redesigned optics, created to expand the capabilities of the today launched RF 100-500mm F4.5-7.1L IS USM, RF 600mm F11 IS STM and RF 800mm F11 IS STM. Both extenders allow professionals to push focal length capabilities of compatible lenses, while maintaining the image quality and speed benefits of the RF Mount.

RF 100-500mm F4.5-7.1L IS USM – a compact and versatile telephoto zoom

Leading the range of L-series RF telephoto zoom lenses, the RF 100-500mm F4.5-7.1L IS USM is ideal for enthusiasts and professionals capturing sport, wildlife and aviation, who require a reliable, durable and compact lens. For those that want to go beyond a 100-500mm focal length range, the RF 100-500mm F4.5-7.1L IS USM is compatible with the new EXTENDER RF 1.4x and EXTENDER RF 2x – giving photographers even more scope and creative freedom.

With one Super UD lens and six UD lenses, the lens effectively suppresses chromatic aberration and ghosting/flare across the entire zoom range for high-resolution, high-contrast image quality from maximum aperture. In addition to this, featuring 5-stop IS, or 6-stops when used with EOS R5 and EOS R6 [4], the RF 100-500mm F4.5-7.1L IS USM achieves improved and shake free images – for shooting handheld at long focal lengths or using slower shutter speeds.

Featuring Dual Nano USM AF motor technology, the telephoto zoom lens boasts accurate and high-speed autofocus quietly – for capturing wildlife and uninterrupted filming. What’s more, Canon’s innovative floating focusing system allows for improved close focusing down to 0.9m.

As standard with the RF lenses, the RF 100-500mm F4.5-7.1L IS USM features a programmable Lens Control Ring on the barrel, allowing photographers to change settings without taking their eye off the viewfinder. The adjustable torque zoom ring enables the zoom action to be made tighter or looser to suit the photogrpaher’s needs – perfect for those on the move. Being a L-series lens, it also features Canon’s renowned weather sealing enabling the lens to be used in all conditions.

RF 600mm F11 IS STM and RF 800mm F11 IS STM – impressively lightweight super-telephoto lenses

A great affordable and lightweight choice for enthusiast photographers, the RF 600mm F11 IS STM and RF 800mm F11 IS STM are new concept lenses offering super-telephoto focal lengths – allowing photographers to capture far away subjects in stunning detail. With a minimum focusing distance of 4.5m (RF 600mm F11 IS STM) and 6m (RF 800mm F11 IS STM) enthusiasts can get close to subjects while maintaining great focus. The lenses capability to capture the action from afar with AF and IS capabilities is extended when used with the EXTENDER RF 1.4x and EXTENDER RF 2x. With such extenders, a number of impressive focal lengths can be achieved [5] - the longest being 1600m when the RF 800mm F11 IS STM is used with the EXTENDER RF 2x.

Both lenses are equipped with an optical Image Stabilizer [6] and also support Dual Pixel CMOS AF when paired with a Canon EOS R System mirrorless camera. This combination of features allows these super-telephoto lenses to deliver pin-sharp images – even when shooting without a tripod or monopod – as motion blur caused by camera shake is drastically reduced.

Lightweight [7] and compact, the lenses are shining examples of the possibilities of Canon’s RF Mount. Using Diffractive Optics, combined with the RF Mount and a fixed f/11 aperture, both lenses highlight Canon’s excellence in optical technology innovation. Having been completely re-thought and redesigned, both lenses are significantly smaller and lighter compared to existing EF super telephoto lenses. Equipped with a retractable barrel structure, the lenses are extended in use and easily retracted to be stored neatly [8] – ideal for travelling photographers who have minimal kitbag space.

Boasting STM technology, both lenses offer extremely quiet and perfectly smooth focusing – excellent for video recording, as the lens operation noise is kept at a minimum. Adding to its ease of use, the Lens Control Ring on both the RF 600mm F11 IS STM and RF 800mm F11 IS STM gives enthusiasts direct and speedy control over Tv/exposure compensation/ISO/AF operation [10] settings. The lens’ fixed aperture also provides a perfectly circular bokeh and their large focal length enables photographers to blur the background suffiently when photographing subjects in the distance – an excellent charcteristic for animal portraits as subjects stand out more.

RF 85mm F2 MACRO IS STM – picture perfect portraits

For enthusiast portraiture photographers, with its 85mm focal length, the lightweight [9] RF 85mm F2 MACRO IS STM is ideal for capturing stunning shots with an attractive perspective and soft background. Coupling an f/2 aperture with full frame provides shallow depth of field for excellent results – even in low-light conditions.

The RF 85mm F2 MACRO IS STM offers 5-stop IS (or 8-stops when using EOS R5/EOS R6) and enables enthusiasts to capture subjects at an impressive 50% life-size with its 1:2 macro shooting capability. Both features, not found in other competitor models, offer enthusiasts incredible stills and video quality and supreme versatility. Thanks to STM Autofocus, the RF 85mm F2 MACRO IS STM also achieves quick and smooth focus both in stills and video – making it the ideal choice for enthusiasts entering the world of mirrorless and hoping to capture quality video as well as take stunning images.

EXTENDER RF 1.4x and EXTENDER RF 2x – uncompromised images that go further

The EXTENDER RF 1.4x and EXTENDER RF 2x are for press, nature and sport photographers looking to capture subjects at great distance. Reliable and durable, these extenders match the performance of Canon’s RF lenses and, when used with compatible lenses, deliver images of uncompromised quality.

Both extenders use the advanced high-refraction, low-dispersion glass to control curvature of field and chromatic aberration of magnification for the highest possible image quality. They also feature an optimised lens coating and a three-layer combined lens to reduce ghosting. Further enabling superior optical excellence, the extenders boast a heat shield coating to prevent performance deterioration in high temperatures and offer weather sealing when used with a compatible L-series RF lens. In addition to this, when used with the RF 100-500mm F4.5-7.1 L IS USM, zoom range is limited to 300 to 500mm when the extender is connected to prevent the lens’s rear elements from hitting those of the extender.

RF 100-500mm F4.5-7.1L IS USM Key Features:

100-500mm zoom range

One Super UD lens and six UD lenses

5-stops IS (CIPA standard)

Dual Nano USM

Assignable Len Control Ring

L-series weather sealing

Compatible with EXTENDER RF 1.4x / EXTENDER RF 2x (usable focal lengths, from 300 to 500mm)

RF 600mm F11 IS STM and RF 800mm F11 IS STM Key Features:

600mm (RF 600mm F11 IS STM) and 800mm (RF 800mm F11 IS STM) focal length

Image Stabilization (IS) up to (RF 600mm F11 IS STM: 5-stops, RF 800mm F11 IS STM: 4-stops)

STM Autofocus Technology

Lightweight (RF 600mm F11 IS STM: approx. 930g and RF 800mm F11 IS STM: approx. 1,260g)

Compact - equipped with barrel structure that extends in use and retracts when stored

Lens Control Ring – giving direct control over Tv/Exposure compensation/ISO settings

F11 aperture lens with IS with full AF when paired with a Canon EOS R camera

RF 85mm F2 MACRO IS STM Key Features:

EXTENDER RF 1.4x and EXTENDER RF 1.4x Key Features:

Advanced high-refraction low-dispersion glass

Lens coatings and a three-layer combined lens to reduce ghosting

Heat shield coating

Vibrational shock resistance, dust and water resistance

[1] Among interchangeable autofocus lenses including a focal length of 600mm for interchangeable cameras. As of June, 2020. Based on Canon research [2] Among interchangeable autofocus lenses including a focal length of 800mm for interchangeable cameras. As of June, 2020. Based on Canon research. [3] When using this lens with or without the extenders, the camera's AF area is reduced to approximately 40% horizontal and 60% vertical coverage of the image area [4] Benefitting from the EOS R5 and EOS R6 cameras’ combined optical and IS systems [5] 840mm (RF 600mm F11 IS STM + EXTENDER RF 1.4x), 1200mm (RF 600mm F11 IS STM + EXTENDER RF 2x), 1120mm (RF 800mm F11 IS STM + EXTENDER RF 1.4x) and 1600mm (RF 800mm F11 IS STM + EXTENDER RF 2x) [6] RF 600mm F11 IS STM: 5.0 stops, RF 800mm F11 IS STM: 4.0 stops [7] RF 600mm F11 IS STM: approx. 930g, RF 800mm F11 IS STM: approx. 1,260g [8] When contracted RF 600mm F11 IS STM: approx. 199.5mm, RF 800mm F11 IS STM: approx. 281.8 mm [9] The RF 85mm F2 MACRO IS STM is approx. 500g [10] AF operation with EOS R5 and EOS R6 only

