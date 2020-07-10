Travel Advisory: New Lane Shift Coming to I-95 in Richmond as Part of Baker Pines Bridge Replacement

Traffic pattern change scheduled to begin next week

As part of an ongoing bridge replacement project, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will make a temporary traffic pattern change for both northbound and southbound lanes on a section of I-95 at the Exit 4 (Route 3) interchange in Richmond. All lanes will shift to the left, replacing the current lane split.

The new lane shift goes into effect for I-95 South on Sunday night, July 12 and I-95 North on Monday night, July 13. It will remain in place until late September.

This change provides a safe work zone so RIDOT can continue its $9.4 million project for the structurally deficient Baker Pines Bridge, which carries I-95 over Route 3.

Lane closures to put the new shift into place are scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. each night, and all lanes will be reopened in the new configuration by the morning rush hour the following day.

RIDOT expects to complete the entire project in October.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The rehabilitation of the Baker Pines Bridge is made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs.