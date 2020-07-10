Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Gov. Henry McMaster Prohibits Alcohol Sales at Bars and Restaurants After 11 PM

COLUMBIA, S.C. – To help reduce the transmission of COVID-19 between young adults in South Carolina, Governor Henry McMaster today announced that the sale of alcoholic beverages in all bars and restaurants throughout the state will be prohibited after 11:00 PM each night. The governor’s order will go into effect tomorrow, Saturday, July 11 at 11:00 PM.

“We know that young adults who are rapidly contracting the virus and spreading it into our communities frequently congregate in late-night atmospheres which simply are not conducive to stopping its continued transmission,” said Gov. Henry McMaster. “This measured, carefully tailored approach will lessen the opportunity for South Carolinians to put themselves and their loved ones in harm’s way.”

The governor’s order does not apply to alcohol sold at convenience or grocery stores, wine and liquor stores, or retail business.

The governor’s order does apply to any holder of the following licenses: On-Premises Beer and Wine Permit, Winery Permit, Brewpub Beer/Wine Permit, Brewery  Permit, Business Liquor by the Drink License, Non-Profit Private Club Liquor by the Drink License, Special Event Permit, or Special Non-Profit Event Permit.

There are approximately 8,000 restaurants and bars permitted by the S.C. Department of Revenue (SCDOR) for on-site sale and consumption of alcohol.

