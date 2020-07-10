WCG to Host July 16 Blood Drive in Colorado Springs
WCG, a tax and accounting firm in Colorado Springs, is hosting a mobile blood drive on July 16, in partnership with Vitalant.
The country needs blood now more than ever.”COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WCG Inc., located in Colorado Springs’ Flying Horse neighborhood, is hosting a community blood drive on Thursday, July 16, 2020. The group of tax consultants is partnering with First National Bank of Monument, The Club at Flying Horse and Vitalant to provide a safe and convenient way to donate blood. According to Vitalant, “Hundreds of blood drives have been canceled across the country resulting in a loss of more than 130,000 units of blood.”
— Tina Watson
Tina Watson, CPA, founding Partner of WCG, “The country needs blood now more than ever. More people are in the hospital and fewer people are donating blood.”
Per Vitalant’s questions and answers, “blood donation does not impact or weaken a donor’s immune system.” They continue in response to safety, “our staff follow rigorous safety and disinfection protocols at all blood drives and donation centers. These include wearing gloves and personal protective gear, wiping down donor-touched areas after every collection, using sterile single-use collection sets for every donation/collection, and arm scrubbing for 30 seconds.” They are also requiring all donors to wear a mask during collection.
Vitalant will also be testing for COVID-19 antibodies and will alert donors with the results through their donor portal. Eligible blood donors are encouraged to read safety information provided by WCG and Vitalant, and also schedule a donor time on Thursday, July 16. Both are available on WCG’s website at wcginc.com/drive. Should scheduling difficulties arise, please contact WCG directly for assistance.
WCG is also an official Care and Share drop-off location. Donors are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items as part of their blood donation.
Jason Watson
WCG
+ +1 719-428-3261
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn