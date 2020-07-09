» News » 2020 » Missouri State Museum and Jefferson Landing State ...

Missouri State Museum and Jefferson Landing State Historic Site host public meeting July 23

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JULY 9, 2020 – Representatives from Missouri State Parks invite the public to an informational meeting about the Missouri State Museum and the Jefferson Landing State Historic Site at 6 p.m., Thursday, July 23, at the Riverside Collections Facility, 117 Riverside Drive, Jefferson City.

The public is invited to share comments and ask questions about the park and sites and their operations. Representatives from these facilities will be present to provide information and to answer questions.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings, which are being held in all state parks and historic sites, help create two-way communication. The meetings give staff the opportunity to let people know the current status and future plans for the park or site, and they offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities. For a list of scheduled informational meetings, visit mostateparks.com/page/66611/informational-meetings.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns. Come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, avoid large and congested crowds, and please stay home if sick. Face coverings are encouraged when social–distancing measures are difficult to maintain, such as indoor programming, and may be required by local orders.

For more information about the public information meeting or about other events at Missouri State Museum or Jefferson Landing State Historic Site, contact the museum at 573-522-6949.

If you have questions regarding Missouri State Parks, please contact us at moparks@dnr.mo.gov. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

###