Ha Ha Tonka State Park hosts public information meeting July 25

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JULY 9, 2020 – Ha Ha Tonka State Park invites the public to an informational meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25 at the Spring Shelter. The public is invited to share comments about the park and its operations. Staff will be present to provide information and answer questions.

Input from the public is important to Missouri State Parks. These informational meetings, which are being held in all state parks and historic sites, help create two-way communication with the public. The meetings give staff the opportunity to let people know the current status and future plans for the parks or historic sites, and they offer visitors the opportunity to comment on the facilities. For a list of scheduled informational meetings, visit https://mostateparks.com/page/66611/informational-meetings.

The public is strongly encouraged to follow social-distancing guidelines and be proactive in protecting themselves and others amid ongoing public health concerns. Come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water, avoid large and congested crowds, and please stay home if sick. Face coverings are encouraged when social-distancing measures are difficult to maintain and may be required by local orders.

Ha Ha Tonka State Park is located at 1491 State Road D in Camdenton. For more information about the meeting, call the park at 573-346-2986.

If you have questions regarding Missouri State Parks, please contact us at moparks@dnr.mo.gov. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

