Boat ramp at Gallatin Forks FAS to close during Nixon Bridge reconstruction

Fri Jul 10 09:04:58 MDT 2020

Bozeman, MT — The boat ramp at Gallatin Forks Fishing Access Site will be closed starting July 13 while Gallatin County oversees the reconstruction of Nixon Bridge on the Gallatin River.

The boat ramp portion of the fishing access site will be closed during construction, but recreationists will still have walk-in access to the site’s eastern portion off Yadon Road. The Nixon Bridge takeout and access area will be closed until the project’s completion, which is scheduled for late September.

For alternative put-in and take-out locations, please consult Montana’s Fishing Access Sites Field Guide, available at fwp.mt.gov or at any regional office of Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks.

Recreationists may also see intermittent closures of this section of the Gallatin River at various stages of the bridge reconstruction. Closures would occur only in the area of construction and only as necessary in the interest of public safety. A proposal that would allow FWP to temporarily close this portion of the river during construction is currently out for public comment and will be considered by the Montana Fish & Wildlife Commission for final approval at a future public meeting.

Gallatin Forks Fishing Access Site is about two miles north of Manhattan along the Gallatin River.

For updates and current information on this project, please consult Gallatin County by visiting gallatin.mt.gov or Stahly Engineering & Associates by visiting seaeng.com.