Yancy Encourages Kids to Run the Race with Little Praise Party's All-New 'Ready Set Go'
Yancy's 'Little Praise Party' returns, offering 8 new songs in the popular worship music series that offers everything kids love, and everything parents value.
Little Praise Party is about inviting young hearts to a relationship with Jesus...”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, July 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yancy's Little Praise Party series is back with "Little Praise Party: Ready Set Go," offering 8 new songs in the highly popular worship music series that offers everything kids love, and everything parents value. The new project features animated videos for each song, complete with on-screen lyrics making it perfect for sing-along fun in the car, at home or at church.
— Yancy
"'Little Praise Party' is about inviting young hearts to a relationship with Jesus by beginning a foundation of theology through the discipline of worship,” says Yancy. "I wrote these songs and crafted these arrangements with an intentional focus to this phase of life.”
In today’s world, families are constantly looking for safe content for their young children. Every week, Yancy Ministries hears from multiple families thankful for music they can not only trust but also count on for developing and discipling their children with spiritual truth that has already begun to build a foundation of faith.
Yancy continued, “There is so much in today’s world that either builds up our children in the way they should go or tears them away from that direction. As a parent and a Christian, I believe it is critical to invest into their lives with lots of content that leads them in life-long character and spiritual formation.”
The inspiration for "Little Praise Party: Ready Set Go" came after a life-altering trip to the Ark Encounter. Seeing the actual massive size of the ark Noah built put it in a perspective that Yancy couldn’t understand before. Her big takeaway from the experience was OBEDIENCE. Noah obeyed! He heard God speak and he took action. Even when it didn’t make sense. Even when everyone else questioned him and probably laughed at him, he moved forward in faith and obedience. We live our lives today because of the fruit of Noah obeying.
"I had the idea for the title track several years ago,” says Yancy. “I thought it would just be about the Bible passage: 'running our race for the prize.' But after learning this lesson from Noah I realized you can’t finish a race you never begin. So many people sit on the sidelines in life because they never begin the race God has for them. I could have never written this song without learning how important our obedience is in life. Whatever God is asking you to do, DO IT. The ripple effect of our obedience is greater than we could ever understand.”
For families, the videos are available on Home DVD and streaming on multiple subscription services while the audio is streaming at Apple Music, Spotify and other streaming & download services.
For Church, Classroom and Camp use, there is a Digital Church Video Collection USB & DVD bundle available that includes the song videos, audio in three formats, motion tutorials, worship leader training, coloring pages with reproducible permissions and a group viewing license.
Song list: Ready Set Go, As For Me, Made in the Image, Hungry & Thirsty (Feat. Funny Man Dan from Hillsong Kids), Hungry & Thirsty, He’s Alive, He’s Alive (Easter), I Love My Mom (Mother’s Day), and Not About the Weather (Christmas).
The "Little Praise Party" videos are also made available to families through partners like Pure Flix, TBN’s Smile of a Child & Yippee, Right Now Media and Minno. Thousands of churches such as Life.Church use the music in all of their campuses where they welcomed 19,000 first time children last year. Curriculum resources like Disciplr (David C Cook), First Look (Orange), Go! (Mooblio) and I See It Productions (from the team that brought you Fellowship’s Elevate) use music by Yancy Ministries.
The "Little Praise Party" series is available everywhere via Elevate Entertainment (physical products) and Syntax Distribution (digital music).
About Yancy: Yancy is a worship leader, producer and songwriter for kids that travels the globe doing family concerts and leading kids in worship. She has a heart for the Church and a burning passion to help this generation become the worshippers God created them to be. Through her music that makes Jesus loud, she produces worship resources including the series: “Kidmin Worship” (preteen/elementary) and “Little Praise Party” (young children). She also created “Heartbeat”, a game-changing curriculum to help you teach kids the heart of worship. She lives in Nashville, TN with her husband, Cory and sons, Sparrow and Rhythm.
For more information, visit YancyMinistries.com.
Order "Little Praise Party: Ready Set Go" today:
Audio Streaming & Download: https://sc.lnk.to/YPrsg-ep
Home DVD & Church USB/DVD Bundle: YancyMinistries.com/readysetgo
Church Custom Tracks & Stems: LoopCommunity.com
Brian Mayes
Nashville Publicity Group
+1 615-771-2040
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter