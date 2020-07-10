NNSA Project Manager Recognized with Department of Energy’s Top Project Management Award

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration (DOE/NNSA) is pleased to announce that Mr. Scott Cannon has been named the Department’s Federal Project Manager of the Year for 2019.

The award recognizes Mr. Cannon’s exceptional leadership and project management acumen as Federal Project Director for the Mixed Oxide (MOX) Fuel Fabrication Facility Project at the Savannah River Site (SRS) in Aiken, South Carolina. His leadership, courage, project management excellence, empowerment of team members, and exemplary communication helped the U.S. government realize an estimated $30 billion in lifecycle cost savings. His analysis laid the foundation to gain Congressional support and bolster then Secretary Perry’s decision to terminate the MOX project. The termination will ultimately result in faster disposition of surplus weapons grade plutonium while saving American taxpayers billions of dollars.

While presenting the award to Mr. Cannon during her visit to SRS, NNSA Administrator Lisa E. Gordon-Hagerty remarked, "Scott had a tough job to do. Not one to shy away from a challenge, he was faced with providing sufficient and compelling decision support to then-Secretary Perry and me and to Congress as the Federal Project Director for the Mixed Oxide Fuel Fabrication Facility Project. His leadership and management acumen ultimately resulted in the decision to terminate the MOX project, a decision that will lead to faster disposition of surplus plutonium and tremendous cost savings to the taxpayer."

With more than 30 years of government experience in project management, Mr. Cannon has dedicated 18 years to the Department of Energy.

