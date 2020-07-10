CIO Leadership: HMG Strategy Surges to #1 in Digital Events for CIOs, CISOs and Technology Executives: Next Up – CIO Summits in Southern California, Phoenix, New Jersey and San Francisco

These topical and actionable 90-to-120-minute digital CIO and CISO summits, focused on reimagining the business and the future of work, have drawn thousands of top-tier security leaders and technology executives since early March

/EIN News/ -- WESTPORT, Conn., July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the world's #1 digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to announce its upcoming lineup of virtual CIO Summits in Southern California, Phoenix, New Jersey and San Francisco after becoming the leading producer of CIO and CISO Summits since shifting to a digital events format in early March.



HMG Strategy produced 10 Virtual Summits, Virtual Briefings and webinars in the first 30 days of the work-at-home environment - drawing 150 to 300+ technology executives to each event - with 60+ Events scheduled through August 2020.

These 90-to-120 minute summits are focused on the steps that CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and technology executives are taking to work with the CEO and the executive team to help reimagine the business and reshape the future of work as regional economies begin to open. The rock star speakers that are lined up for each of these events also explore the top challenges and opportunities facing technology executives in the work-from-home environment – including how to keep employees engaged and motivated – along with how their priorities have shifted since COVID-19.

“CIOs, CISOs and technology executives are telling us that they want to stay connected with one another and to learn how their peers are addressing employee engagement, cybersecurity and other priorities in the current environment,” said Hunter Muller, President and CEO of HMG Strategy. “Our digital events are perfectly positioned to provide this connectivity and will be further strengthened by the ability for summit attendees to interact with each other on these and other critical topics through the use of Zoom breakout rooms later this month.”

HMG Strategy next event will be its HMG Live! 2020 Southern California CIO Virtual Summit on July 13. Key speakers for the Southern California event will include:

Nicole Eagan , Chief Strategy Officer, AI Officer, Darktrace





, Chief Strategy Officer, AI Officer, Darktrace Sean Frazier , Advisory CISO, Duo Security





, Advisory CISO, Duo Security Michael Fung , Board Director, 99 Cents Only Stores & Former CFO, Walmart U.S.





, Board Director, 99 Cents Only Stores & Former CFO, Walmart U.S. Chris Gates , CTO, Allstate





, CTO, Allstate Chris Hallenbeck , Americas CISO, Tanium





, Americas CISO, Tanium Justin Hooper , VP, Global IT Operations, Ingram Micro





, VP, Global IT Operations, Ingram Micro Wanda Jones-Heath , CISO, United States Air Force





, CISO, United States Air Force Nicol Turner Lee , Director of the Center for Technology Innovation, Brookings Institution





, Director of the Center for Technology Innovation, Brookings Institution Joel Manfredo , CIO, Motion Picture Industry Pension & Health Plans





, CIO, Motion Picture Industry Pension & Health Plans Theresa Miller , CIO and EVP, Lionsgate





, CIO and EVP, Lionsgate Veronica Mitchell , CISO, City of Santa Monica





, CISO, City of Santa Monica Helen Norris , VP, CIO, Chapman University





, VP, CIO, Chapman University Wendy Pfeiffer , CIO, Nutanix





, CIO, Nutanix Thomas Phelps , VP of Corporate Strategy & CIO, Laserfiche





, VP of Corporate Strategy & CIO, Laserfiche Brian Shield, VP IT, Boston Red Sox

Sponsors for the HMG Live! 2020 Southern California CIO Virtual Summit include Darktrace, Duo Security, SIM Southern California and Tanium.

To learn more about the HMG Live! 2020 Southern California CIO Virtual Summit and to register for the event, click here .

See what some of our recent speakers have to say about HMG Strategy’s virtual summits:

“Leaders that lead with resolve, courage, and compassion will come out ahead in a crisis like this.”

- Vijaya Kaza, Chief Security Officer & Head of Trust Engineering & Data Science, Airbnb

“I participated as a speaker in the recent HMG Live! Washington D.C. CIO Virtual Summit,” says Ken Grady, Corporate Vice President and CIO at IDEXX Laboratories. “Like previous HMG events, the virtual event provides a platform for connecting with peers and other CIOs that are focused on leadership and engagement within our organizations and across industries. There are valuable takeaways and lessons from technology executives who are leading authentically, compassionately, and strategically to help move their businesses and their customers forward in these uniquely challenging times”

“With COVID, CISOs have entered the next phase of criticality in driving business value. Through leading courageously, CISO will see unprecedented growth in scope and value to their organizations.”

-Michael Piacente, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, Hitch Partners

“Now is the time to leverage having a strong personal brand. It’s not too late to get started.”

-Beverly Lieberman, President, Halbrecht Lieberman Associates

HMG Strategy will also be hosting the HMG Live! 2020 Phoenix CIO Virtual Summit on July 14. Esteemed technology executives speaking at this event include:

Brian Brockway , VP CTO, Commvault





, VP CTO, Commvault Max Chan, CIO, Avnet





Jamey Cummings , Senior Client Partner, Korn Ferry





, Senior Client Partner, Korn Ferry Frank Grimmelmann , President & CEO/Intelligence Liaison Officer, Arizona Cyber Threat Response Alliance (ACTRA)





, President & CEO/Intelligence Liaison Officer, Arizona Cyber Threat Response Alliance (ACTRA) Kevin Haskew , SVP & CIO, ON Semiconductor





, SVP & CIO, ON Semiconductor Bipin Jayaraj , CIO, Make-a-Wish





, CIO, Make-a-Wish Pete Kim , CISO, Raytheon Missile Systems





, CISO, Raytheon Missile Systems Tony Leng , Managing Director, Digital Transformation and CIO Practice Lead, Diversified Search





, Managing Director, Digital Transformation and CIO Practice Lead, Diversified Search James Lowey , CIO, TGen





, CIO, TGen Gary Sorrentino , Global Deputy CIO, Zoom





, Global Deputy CIO, Zoom Simon Taylor , President, SIM Arizona Chapter





, President, SIM Arizona Chapter J.R. Tietsort , CISO Americas, Darktrace





, CISO Americas, Darktrace Deanna Wise, EVP & CIO, Banner Health

Sponsors for the HMG Live! 2020 Phoenix CIO Virtual Summit include Commvault, Darktrace, SIM Arizona and Zoom.

To learn more about the HMG Live! 2020 Phoenix CIO Virtual Summit and to register for the event, click here .

HMG Strategy is also hosting its HMG Live! 2020 New Jersey CIO Virtual Summit on July 16. Top-tier speakers for the New Jersey event will include:

Alissa Abdullah , PhD, SVP & Deputy CDO, Mastercard





, PhD, SVP & Deputy CDO, Mastercard Roota Almeida , CISO, Delta Dental of NJ & CT





, CISO, Delta Dental of NJ & CT Sandeep Bajaj , CIO/CDO, Everest Reinsurance Company





, CIO/CDO, Everest Reinsurance Company Jim Fowler , CTO, Nationwide





, CTO, Nationwide Hugo Fueglein , Managing Director, Diversified Search





, Managing Director, Diversified Search Rocco Grillo , Managing Director, Alvarez & Marsal





, Managing Director, Alvarez & Marsal Gerard Insall , CIO, Avis Budget Group





, CIO, Avis Budget Group Dutt Kalluri , SVP, Global Technology, Broadridge





, SVP, Global Technology, Broadridge Ajoy Kumar , Head of IT Risk Analysis and Reporting, The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation





, Head of IT Risk Analysis and Reporting, The Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation Cecilia McKenney , SVP & CHRO, Quest Diagnostics





, SVP & CHRO, Quest Diagnostics Pat Phelan , VP Market Research, Rimini Street





, VP Market Research, Rimini Street Mark Polansky , Senior Client Partner, Technology Officers Practice, Korn Ferry





, Senior Client Partner, Technology Officers Practice, Korn Ferry Mandar Rege , Managing Director, Operational Risk Management – Technology and Cybersecurity, Citi





, Managing Director, Operational Risk Management – Technology and Cybersecurity, Citi Michael Salas, CIO/CDO, SUEZ in North America

Sponsors for the HMG Live! 2020 New Jersey Virtual CIO Summit include Commvault, Nutanix, Rimini Street and SIM New Jersey.

HMG Strategy will also be holding its first interactive digital event on July 23. Eminent speakers for the HMG Live! 2020 San Francisco Virtual Roundtable will include:

Brian Brockway , VP CTO, Commvault





, VP CTO, Commvault Christopher Desautel , Chief Digital Officer, Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Companies





, Chief Digital Officer, Berkshire Hathaway Homestate Companies Marcus Fowler , Director of Strategic Threat, Darktrace





, Director of Strategic Threat, Darktrace Mike Hamilton , VP, Head of IT, Databricks





, VP, Head of IT, Databricks Tony Leng , Managing Director, Digital Transformation and CIO Practice Lead, Diversified Search





, Managing Director, Digital Transformation and CIO Practice Lead, Diversified Search Gaja Nagarajan , Head of IT, eHealth, Inc.





, Head of IT, eHealth, Inc. Lance Ralls , CIO, Belkin International





, CIO, Belkin International Jim Swanson, EVP & Group CIO, Johnson & Johnson

Breakout sessions for all attendees will focus on topics such as the future of work, keeping a world-class team positive and motivated, along with leading with vulnerability and transparency.

Sponsors for the HMG Live! 2020 San Francisco CIO Virtual Roundtable include Commvault, Darktrace, Nutanix and Tessian.

To learn more about the HMG Live! 2020 San Francisco CIO Virtual Roundtable and to register for the event, click here .

HMG Strategy has also received extraordinary interest in its webinars through the strength of the 400,000+ technology executives in its community. HMG Strategy has scheduled 12 30-to-60-minute webinars over the next two months with an arsenal of innovative technology companies such as Citrix, Darktrace, Ivanti, Okta, OutSystems, PagerDuty, RangeForce, RingCentral, UiPath and Zoom.

“We offer an incredible value prop by addressing the interests that the 400,000+ technology leaders in our community share with us through our unique peer-driven research model,” said Muller.

HMG Strategy’s next webinar with RangeForce is on July 30, entitled ‘The Risks of Interconnectivity in the Age of COVID19 – From Automobiles to Mobile Phones – What You Need to Be Worried About’. In this timely and compelling discussion, Taavi Must, the CEO of RangeForce, will interview Dr. Charlie Miller, a former computer hacker for the National Security Agency who is a four-time winner of Pwn2Own, the Super Bowl of computer hacking. In this discussion, Miller will share the current state of risks with personal and IoT devices, the status of development efforts to build security into the code of IoT devices along with best practices of SOC teams to secure personal and IoT devices in rapidly changing environments.

To learn more about this webinar and to register, click here .

Click here to view HMG Strategy’s upcoming calendar of webinars.

Interested in learning more about HMG Live! Virtual CIO and CISO Summits? Click here to view the list of upcoming events or contact us at info@hmgstrategy.com .

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's leading digital platform for connecting technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world. Our regional and virtual CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, authored books, and Digital Resource Center deliver unique, peer-driven research from CIOs, CISOs, CTOs and technology executives on leadership, innovation, transformation, and career ascent.

The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.



To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust for HMG Strategy's unique business model, click here.

HMG Strategy: Your #1 Trusted Digital Platform Connecting Technology Executives to Reimagine the Enterprise and Reshape the Business World.

