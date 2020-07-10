International Money Express, Inc. to Release Second Quarter 2020 Earnings on Tuesday, August 4, 2020

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Fla., July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) will release Second Quarter 2020 earnings after the close of trading on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. Management will host a conference call on the day of the release (August 4, 2020) at 5:00pm ET to discuss the company’s strategy and financial results. The conference call can be accessed as follows:



by dialing 1-877-423-9813 (domestic) or 1-201-689-8573 (international) and requesting the International Money Express Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call; or

via webcast at https://investors.intermexonline.com/news-events/events

An audio replay of the conference call will be available from approximately 8:00pm ET on August 4, 2020 until 11:59pm ET on August 18, 2020 and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international), and providing the passcode 13706917 or by accessing Intermex’s website at https://investors.intermexonline.com/ .

About International Money Express, Inc.

At International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI), the customer is at the center of everything we do. We use proprietary software and technology that enables consumers to send money from the United States and Canada to 17 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Mexico and Guatemala, and five countries in Africa. We offer the electronic movement of money to our customers through our network of sending and paying agents and company-operated stores located in all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean. Our services are also available digitally through intermexonline.com and our smart phone app. We were founded in 1994 and are headquartered in Miami, Florida with offices in Puebla, Mexico, and Guatemala City, Guatemala.

Investor Relations:

Mike Gallentine

Vice President of Investor Relations

tel: 305-671-8005

mgallentine@intermexusa.com



