Route 151 Bocktown Road Slide Repair Work Begins Next Week in Independence Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing preparatory slide repair work on Route 151 (Bocktown Road) in Independence Township, Beaver County will begin Monday, July 13 weather permitting.

Preparatory work will begin at approximately 9 a.m. Monday morning on Route 151 between Plunket Road and Park Road. Single-lane alternating traffic will occur while the prep work occurs.

Slide repair work will begin at approximately 9 a.m. on Monday, July 20 requiring the long-term closure of Route 151 between Plunket Road and Park Road. Crews from Gregori Construction will conduct slide repair work, installation of erosion and sedimentation controls, roadway paving, drainage improvements and other miscellaneous construction activities on this $836,083 project. To allow the work to occur, Route 151 will close to traffic in the slide location around-the-clock through early October.  Through traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detours

East of the Slide

West of the Slide

Please use caution when traveling through the area.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

