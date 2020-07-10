Student who collected garbage to pay for college is accepted to Harvard Law School

ABC News: "A Maryland college graduate has been admitted to Harvard Law after overcoming a laundry list of obstacles.

Until he turned 8 years old, Rehan Staton said his childhood in Bowie, Maryland, was a life of privilege -- loving parents, a supportive big brother and a cushy, private school education, including a tutor.

Everything changed when his mother left the country with the family's savings and his father lost a job, later having to work up to three at a time just to pay the bills. Food became scarce. Turning on the thermostat was a luxury they couldn't afford.

