Okla.: Tribal law expert calls Supreme Court's McGirt ruling 'most important' in state history

Thursday’s Supreme Court ruling that the Muscogee (Creek) Nation’s original reservation boundaries were never legally disestablished ranks as one of the most important court decisions in Oklahoma history, according to a Tulsa attorney with extensive experience in federal tribal law.

“I think this is the most important decision in Oklahoma history in terms of sovereignty for the state of Oklahoma and sovereignty for the five tribes,” said Mike McBride III, an attorney with Crowe & Dunlevy.

McBride made his comments in a Tulsa World interview following the court’s ruling in a case brought by a Wagoner County man who challenged his conviction on jurisdictional grounds.

