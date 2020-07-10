Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Eswatini : Prime Minister Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini has announced first batch of Government COVID-19 payment for laid-off workers

Prime Minister Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini has announced that the first batch of Government COVID-19 payment for laid-off workers begins today with 1949 recipients. “Subsequent payments will be made every Friday until the current figure of laid off employees is exhausted.”  

