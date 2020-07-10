Prime Minister Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini has announced that the first batch of Government COVID-19 payment for laid-off workers begins today with 1949 recipients. “Subsequent payments will be made every Friday until the current figure of laid off employees is exhausted.”
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Eswatini.
You just read:
Coronavirus - Eswatini : Prime Minister Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini has announced first batch of Government COVID-19 payment for laid-off workers
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.