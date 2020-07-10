Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Begins Q3 With Dozens of New Development Deals

Dallas-based barbecue chain finishes the quarter strong as it maps out future new locations across the U.S.

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is maintaining its long-standing status as the world’s largest barbecue franchise with a robust roster of new store openings and new franchise agreements across the U.S.

After an impressive second quarter, Dickey’s continued the momentum by opening six new locations, including one in Arizona, Florida, Michigan, Oklahoma and two in Texas. The family-owned and operated franchise with locations across North America and several international outposts in Eurasia and the Middle East is on track to open 30 additional restaurants in the U.S. by September.

“During this challenging time in our industry, we have been proud to continue serving our authentic Texas-style barbecue and Southern hospitality across the country,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.  “Our development team has also been busy the last three months signing deals in new areas like Rhode Island and expanding in Nevada, Illinois, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Texas. Whether it’s a stand-alone location, food trucks, or travel centers – we have great options for everyone.”

Available franchising opportunities for U.S. and global territories are accessible to view on Dickey’s new franchising site that launched earlier this month. Interested prospects can visit franchise.dickeys.com to find more information on Dickey’s opening process, financial investment costs, veteran opportunities and more.

To learn more, follow Dickey’s on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Download the Dickey’s Barbecue Pit app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 79 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with two international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com

 

