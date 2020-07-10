Ultimate Medical Academy Names Alexandra Schaffrath to EVP, Chief Financial and Strategy Officer

Promotion comes as the healthcare industry needs nearly two million new workers

Ultimate Medical Academy is proud to announce the promotion of Alexandra Schaffrath to Executive Vice President, Chief Financial and Strategy Officer. Schaffrath is an eight-year veteran of UMA who has held several senior positions in the organization.

Schaffrath most recently served as Chief Strategy Officer for UMA, an accredited healthcare education institution with a nationwide presence and more than 60,000 alumni of both online and hands-on degree and certification programs. The institution equips and empowers learners for roles such as nurse assistant, medical billing/coding specialist, patient care technician, pharmacy technician and more. With Schaffrath’s promotion, UMA will combine the finance, strategy and analytics functions that help drive student success at UMA.

“I’m thrilled that Alexandra will be leading this vital role for UMA’s future,” said UMA President Thomas Rametta. “Alexandra is not only an exceptional leader within UMA, she is also a leading voice in the Tampa Bay community who has spoken and acted publicly around the issues of diversity, inclusion and women’s health. She exemplifies the values we aim to foster within our organization and in the world around us.”

Prior to joining UMA, Schaffrath held leadership positions at other educational institutions, as well as consulting and finance firms. She holds a bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the University of Pennsylvania and a master’s in Business Administration in Finance and Accounting from New York University’s Stern School of Business.

Schaffrath, who became UMA’s Chief Strategy Officer last March, is a member of the Executive Cabinet of the Tampa Bay “Go Red” Campaign and championed UMA’s “Go Red” campaign last year in collaboration with the American Heart Association. During her time at UMA, she has led organization-wide activities in strategy, finance and development that have had significant positive impacts across all UMA departments. This included multi-year strategic planning and financial forecasting efforts that have helped UMA achieve key goals in support of its students and employer partners.

“In the coming years, our country will need nearly two million new, trained healthcare professionals for hospitals, doctors’ offices, assisted living facilities, clinics and more,” Schaffrath said. “UMA plays a vital role in helping train that next generation of medical workers. Perhaps even more gratifying, we help thousands of people achieve success by helping them learn new skills and obtain employment that dramatically improves the lives of their families and communities. I am excited to help lead UMA today and into its future as a critical bridge between healthcare talent and employers seeking to recruit and retain qualified employees.”

A sizeable portion of UMA’s base of students are single parents who are leaving hourly paying jobs with few prospects for advancement. UMA works directly with students on their career goals and partners with some of the nation’s largest healthcare providers to match qualified graduates to immediate needs. The institution tailors student curriculum to fit real-world demands in the healthcare market, preparing students for new careers while also addressing the nation’s growing healthcare needs.

Schaffrath grew up near Cleveland, Ohio and has lived in Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, Madrid and Tampa. She is an avid traveler who has explored many parts of Asia and Europe and, in particular, loves tracking down authentic local cuisine.

About Ultimate Medical Academy: The need for skilled healthcare workers in the United States is critical and continues to grow. Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA) is an accredited, nonprofit educational institution that helps to meet that need by equipping and empowering students to do vital work at the heart of healthcare. In addition to offering diploma and associate degree programs, UMA works closely with healthcare companies to connect students directly to job opportunities.

Founded in 1994 and based in Tampa, Florida, UMA offers hands-on learning at its main campus in Clearwater, Florida as well as content-rich, interactive programs through its online campus. The institution supports students through every step of their journey with access to academic support, interview and resume coaching, job search assistance, technical support and more. UMA has more than 60,000 alumni and 14,000 students nationwide. It also has three individually accredited centers for Continuing Medical Education (CME) that provide ongoing training and professional development opportunities to more than 30,000 physicians, nurses and other medical professionals throughout the U.S. annually.

UMA is institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES). The continuing medical education programs are individually accredited and are not included within the institution’s grant of accreditation from ABHES. Learn more by visiting https://www.ultimatemedical.edu/.

