Hwy 60, Hwy 57 roundabout in Wanamingo opens to traffic (July 10, 2020)

WANAMINGO, Minn. – Hwy 60 and 57 at Wanamingo has reopened to through traffic as construction crews completed a new roundabout at the intersection in Goodhue County, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

MnDOT and the city of Wanamingo have been working for many years to improve safety at the intersection.

Wanamingo Mayor Ryan Holmes, as well as city council members Larry VanDeWalker and Stu Ohr were strong advocates for the safety improvement at the intersection.

“We had concerns about safety and voiced those concerns to MnDOT,” said Holmes, Wanamingo’s mayor. “Wanamingo is glad to see this work coming to fruition. We appreciate MnDOT’s effort in working on the concept, design, and finding funds to construct the roundabout. It will improve safety not only for motorists, but also pedestrians at Hwy 60 and Hwy 57.”

Roundabouts have been proven to provide several benefits:

Roundabouts show an 86 percent decrease in fatal crashes, an 83 percent decrease in life-altering injury crashes, and a 42 percent overall decrease in the injury crash rate at intersections.

Roundabouts handle high levels of traffic with less delay than most stop signs or signals. The entry curves slow traffic so entering and exiting are easier and more efficient.

Where roundabouts replace signals, idling decreases, which reduces vehicle emissions and fuel consumption by 30 percent or more.

Besides the construction of a new roundabout, the $1.77 million project includes development of a path for bicyclists and pedestrians on the east side of Hwy 57 and installation of roadway lighting. Mathiowetz Construction was the contractor for the project.

This is MnDOT’s 97th roundabout to be built. Another roundabout on the state highway system in the region is being built this summer in Northfield on Hwy 246. To learn more about roundabouts, visit MnDOT’s website.

Motorists can find more information on the plans and sign up for email updates at the MnDOT project website or join MnDOT’s SE Minnesota Facebook group.

Following guidance from state and federal health officials, and to prevent further spread of COVID-19, crews maintained physical distancing practices while working.

Important reminders for motorists regarding work zone safety:

Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution.

Stay alert; work zones constantly change.

Watch for workers and slow moving equipment.

Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.

Minimize distractions behind the wheel.

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

For traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org

