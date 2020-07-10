Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Recruiter.com Interview to Air on Bloomberg International on the RedChip Money Report

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCQB:RCRT), a leading hiring platform with the world's largest network of small and independent recruiters,  today announced an interview with its CEO Evan Sohn will air on The RedChip Money Report television program. The interview will air Sunday, July 12, at 3 p.m. local time on Bloomberg International, available in 100+ million homes across Europe.

In the exclusive interview, Sohn provides an overview of the Company’s current recruiter network, growth goals, and market drivers.

To view the interview segment, please visit: https://youtu.be/iEXukslDBPw

The interview will also air in the US on the Action Channel on Sunday July 12 at 11 a.m. and on My Family TV on Wednesday, July 15 at 6 p.m.  and is available via live stream on American Business TV.

“The RedChip Money Report" delivers insightful commentary on small-cap investing, interviews with Wall Street analysts, financial book reviews, as well as featured interviews with executives of public companies.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com is a hiring platform with the world's largest network of small and independent recruiters. We empower businesses to recruit specialized talent faster with virtual teams of recruiters and AI job-matching technology. Visit https://www.recruiter.com.

For investor information, visit https://www.recruiter.com/investors.html.

Company Contact:

Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Phone: (855) 931-1500

Investor Relations:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc.

Phone: (407) 491-4498

dave@redchip.com

