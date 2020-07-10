Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
NMI Holdings to Release Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 5, 2020

/EIN News/ -- EMERYVILLE, Calif., July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: NMIH), the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), today announced that it will report results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2020 after the market close on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. 

The company will hold a conference call and live webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday August 5, 2020.  The webcast will be available on the company's website at https://ir.nationalmi.com/events-and-presentations.  The call also can be accessed by dialing (888) 734-0328 in the U.S. or (914) 495-8578 internationally using Conference ID: 3189949, or by referencing NMI Holdings, Inc.

A replay of the webcast, the press release and any supplemental information will be available on the company's website.  

About NMI Holdings
NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH) is the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low-down-payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower's default.  To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com.

Investor Contact
John M. Swenson
Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury
john.swenson@nationalmi.com
(510) 788-8417

 

