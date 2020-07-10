Meet Monir Islam, An Inspiration to All Up and Coming Entrepreneurs

"Great minds have purposes; others have wishes."

/EIN News/ -- Dubai, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monir Islam, a young entrepreneur from the UK, had a purpose which led him to build a one-of-its-kind business venture BE. Only those who are willing to risk and go too far can find out how far one can go. This is about Monir's story, and the extra mile he went to reach success.



"Life didn't come easy for me. I had a rough one from a very young age, and that experience made me pursue a life of basic comfort. So, I was ready to risk it rather than regret it. I wanted to tell people, show them a life of dreams is possible. The entrepreneurial journey doesn't get easier, but it surely does get better. You should be ready to invest the time and efforts to enjoy the fruit of it." – Monir Islam, Co-Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of BE.



It's those breadcrumbs of experience in life, put you in the path towards a higher purpose. Monir's life was full of setbacks when he was young. His first job was a newspaper delivery boy when he was 14 years old. Then he went on to take other odd jobs, including driving taxis to make ends meet. To be honest; all of us have been there and done that to cover the daily expenses. For Monir, becoming an entrepreneur was a far-fetched thought while just being 20-something, he had no clue about entrepreneurship or had the money for it. But at 25, he received an invitation from his brother Moyn Islam to chat about a business idea. That's the first time Monir realized that he needed to leap forward to change his life forever. It wasn't a walk in the park for sure.



After following his passion through every single hurdle, today, Monir along with his brothers Moyn Islam and Ehsaan B. Islam have successfully turned their dreams into BE.



As the Chief Visionary Officer, Monir leads a team of over 140 employees around the globe with his brilliant spirit. BE is quite a successful venture, wherein the year 2019, the company witnessed a 1500% growth. The year 2020 has been massive, with 700% growth even during the pandemic. BE proved that everything digital is what people need during this adverse time. The company aims to reach $100 million in the sale this year.



Monir follows a definite principle, 'Success isn't about what you accomplish in your life; it's about what you inspire others to do'. He is a true visionary, and his morals are spot-on. Today, BE is a catalyst in helping hundreds and thousands of people realize their potential. The company is all about digital innovations that harness the power of Artificial Intelligence, which not only allows people from all walks of life to succeed but also better their lives overall. With its groundbreaking concept of 'Live & Learn', BE has created an ecosystem that revolves around unique e-learning and travel platforms. Today, the world is looking for a ray of hope and progress, Monir, meanwhile, has spent every single day of his professional life trying to make that progress a reality. His priority is always serving the customer with better technology to enhance their lives. In his owns words, 'The higher we are placed, the more humbly we need to walk.'



