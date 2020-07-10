Coronavirus - Uganda: Results of COVID-19 Tests Done on 09 July 2020

Today, the Ministry of Health confirms 6 new COVID-19 cases from 2,048 samples tested. The cumulative confïrmed cases of Ugandans is now 1,006.

Of the 6 confïrmed cases; two (2) are truck drivers and four (4) are contacts and alerts from Malaba, Busia, Amuru and Kyotera Districts.

Regarding the Ugandan truck drivers, one (1) arrived from Tanzania via Mutukula while the other arrived from Kenya via Malaba Point of Entry.

Seventeen (17) foreign truck drivers (15 Kenyans, 1 Tanzanian and 1 Congolese) tested positive for COVID-19 at the border points of entry and their entry into the country was not permitted.

To-date, Uganda has registered a total of 938 COVID-19 rccoveries (recoveries include both Ugandans and non-Ugandans) and no COVID- 19 related death recorded.

A total of 2,048 tests were carried out today bringing the cumulative total of samples tested to 221,675.