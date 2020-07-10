Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 568 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,852 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Uganda: Results of COVID-19 Tests Done on 09 July 2020

Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda Download logo

Today, the Ministry of Health confirms 6 new COVID-19 cases from 2,048 samples tested. The cumulative confïrmed cases of Ugandans is now 1,006.

Of the 6 confïrmed cases; two (2) are truck drivers and four (4) are contacts and alerts from Malaba, Busia, Amuru and Kyotera Districts.

Regarding the Ugandan truck drivers, one (1) arrived from Tanzania via Mutukula while the other arrived from Kenya via Malaba Point of Entry.

Seventeen (17) foreign truck drivers (15 Kenyans, 1 Tanzanian and 1 Congolese) tested positive for COVID-19 at the border points of entry and their entry into the country was not permitted.

To-date, Uganda has registered a total of 938 COVID-19 rccoveries (recoveries include both Ugandans and non-Ugandans) and no COVID- 19 related death recorded.

A total of 2,048 tests were carried out today bringing the cumulative total of samples tested to 221,675.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health - Republic of Uganda.

You just read:

Coronavirus - Uganda: Results of COVID-19 Tests Done on 09 July 2020

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.