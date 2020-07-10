Kathy Stricker of Day Star Natural to be Featured on Close Up Radio

WYOMISSING, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are all different ways to help people get well. No matter what modality we use, we must listen to the feedback that our body gives us.

Kathy Stricker is the founder of DayStar Natural, where she is dedicated to helping people achieve whole body wellness.

“People are always looking to get healthy without the use of surgery and drugs,” says Kathy. “Many of my clients come to me because they are tired of all of the medications and serious side effects. They’re interested in doing things more naturally.”

The author of Redesign Your Life: A Blueprint For Health, Kathy’s journey was inspired by her own experience.

“I couldn't breathe out of my nose no matter the season,” recalls Kathy. “It was just an ornament on my face. My body was failing me. It was exhausting and frightening.”

“Natural therapies take a little longer because your body has to build itself to a level of health and wellness it maybe never had,” says Kathy. “In my case, one day I woke up and realized I had no symptoms. I felt good. This was how life is supposed to be!”

From that experience, Kathy was able to tailor a program to help other people to get well without the use of surgery and drugs by helping them to change their eating habits and lifestyles.

Kathy has since advanced beyond nutrition to be certified in The Emotion Code and Body Code, an energy healing modality using muscle response testing or kinesiology.

“I had been doing nutrition response testing for several years, but there was always a piece missing: the emotional aspect of the chemistry of the body,” says Kathy.

That missing piece was The Emotion Code and The Body Code.

“Emotions can be trapped in our organs,” says Kathy. “Through muscle responding testing, kinesiology, we receive precise feedback from the body to design a program specifically for them.”

Today, Kathy offers a combination of nutrition and emotion code to get to the root of her clients’ problems.

“The body is happy because we're giving it everything it needs to be nutritionally supported and then we clear the static energy.”

For more information, visit www.daystarnatural.com