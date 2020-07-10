Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 715 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,977 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Uganda: Commissioning of Mobile Laboratories for Covid-19-Response in Uganda – Germany, Uganda and the EAC expand Cooperation in Fight against Pandemic

Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany Kampala Download logo

The East African Community (EAC) has handed over two mobile laboratories to the Government of Uganda in an effort to increase diagnostic capacities for COVID-19. The laboratories are part of a German – East African development cooperation project to establish a network of mobile labs for diagnoses of epidemic diseases across the six EAC Member States.

The German Ambassador to Uganda, H.E. Dr. Albrecht Conze, stated: “Germany remains firmly committed to stand alongside the people of Uganda in these challenging times. I am very happy that through our joint cooperation and the arrival of the labs, Uganda’s capacities to respond to this terrible virus have been enhanced. Germany has funded the labs in the framework of a regional project for East Africa. It shows that international cooperation at times of emergency is more important than ever.”

The two laboratories, which were ceremoniously commissioned at the Ugandan Ministry of Health in Kampala, have been deployed to Adjumani and Malaba. They are fully operational and strengthen Uganda’s testing capacities at the country’s borders. The regional development cooperation project – worth 25 million EUR (approximately 28,3 million USD) funded by the German Government – was launched in 2017, at the time in an effort to curb the spread of epidemic diseases such as Ebola.

In cooperation with the Bernhard Nocht Institute for Tropical Medicine (BNITM) in Hamburg, training of laboratory staff to operate the labs as well as training in SARS-CoV-2 testing was carried out. The two mobile labs for Uganda have now been placed under the purview of the Ugandan Central Public Health Laboratories / Uganda National Health Laboratory Services (CPHL/UNHLS). In view of the spread of COVID, the German Government has recently provided additional funds (500.000 EUR, approximately 566.000 USD) for the procurement of PCR machines that are required at the laboratories to detect the virus. Additionally, Germany has provided test kits to the Ugandan public health laboratories. 

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany Kampala.

You just read:

Coronavirus - Uganda: Commissioning of Mobile Laboratories for Covid-19-Response in Uganda – Germany, Uganda and the EAC expand Cooperation in Fight against Pandemic

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.