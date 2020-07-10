Coronavirus - South Africa: Gauteng Premier David Makhura tests positive for Coronavirus COVID-19

On Wednesday 08 July 2020, I experienced some mild symptoms. On Thursday 09 July 2020, I decided to self-quarantine and test for COVID-19 as a precautionary measure. Today, Friday 10 July 2020, I received my test results confirming that I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am now in self-isolation, in line with the WHO protocols and will work from home over the next 14 days whilst monitoring my health. Given the fact that I only have mild symptoms, I will continue to ensure that the Provincial Executive Council and Provincial Coronavirus Command Council respond adequately to weather the storm of the pandemic in order to save more lives. The MEC’s will later today give a weekly update on COVID-19. The primary focus of our response is to limit the number of infections and save more lives. We must double our efforts because Gauteng is once again the epicenter of COVID-19. I wish to appeal to all the people of Gauteng to continue playing their part in observing the golden rules of washing hands regularly, wearing a mask and practicing physical distancing.

Issued by: Gauteng Provincial Government