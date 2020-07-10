Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 716 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 172,979 in the last 365 days.

Notice Regarding the Terms and Conditions Concerning the Issuance of Stock-Compensation-Type Stock Options (Stock Acquisition Rights)

/EIN News/ -- TOKYO, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (“IIJ”, the “Company”, TSE1: 3774) hereby announces that it has determined the remaining terms and conditions concerning the issuance of stock-compensation-type stock options (“Stock Acquisition Rights”), resolved by the IIJ’s Board of Directors on June 24, 2020, to be allotted to Directors (excluding Part-time and Outside Directors) and Executive Officers of IIJ, as follows.

  1. Total number of Stock Acquisition Rights
    104 rights

  2. Class and total number of shares underlying the Stock Acquisition Rights
    20,800 shares of the Company’s common stock (the number of shares to be issued or transferred for each Stock Acquisition Rights shall be 200 shares)

  3. Amount to be paid in exchange for the Stock Acquisition Rights
    JPY643,400 per Stock Acquisition Rights (JPY3,217 per share of common stock)

    The Stock Acquisition Rights are allotted to Directors (excluding Part-time and Outside Directors) and Executive Officers of IIJ by offsetting their monetary remuneration claims against the Company and their obligations to pay for the allotment of the Stock Acquisition Rights.

  4. Persons to be allotted the stock acquisition rights, number of persons, and number of stock acquisition rights to be allotted:
Directors (excluding Part-time and Outside Directors) of IIJ 7 Directors 62 rights
Executive Officers of IIJ 14 Executive Officers 42 rights

About IIJ
Founded in 1992, IIJ is one of Japan's leading Internet-access and comprehensive network solutions providers. IIJ and its group companies provide total network solutions that mainly cater to high-end corporate customers. IIJ's services include high-quality Internet connectivity services, systems integration, cloud computing services, security services and mobile services. Moreover, IIJ has built one of the largest Internet backbone networks in Japan that is connected to the United States, the United Kingdom and Asia. IIJ listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2006.

For inquiries, contact:
IIJ Investor Relations
Tel: +81-3-5205-6500  E-mail: ir@iij.ad.jp  URL: https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/ir

Primary Logo

You just read:

Notice Regarding the Terms and Conditions Concerning the Issuance of Stock-Compensation-Type Stock Options (Stock Acquisition Rights)

Distribution channels: IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.