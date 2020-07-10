Global Specialty Enzymes Market Forecast To 2023

Specialty Enzymes Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications And Growth

Major players in the specialty enzymes market are BASF, Novozymes, Roche Holding, Codexis, Specialty Enzymes & Probiotics, Sanofi, and Amano Enzyme.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global specialty enzymes market is expected to grow from $3.79 billion in 2019 to $4.49 billion in 2020 at a rate of 18.46%. The growth is mainly due to the COVID-19 that has urged individuals to focus on health and strengthening the immune system, thus increasing the demand for foods, supplements, and drinks containing probiotics. The market is expected to reach $5.35 billion in 2023 at a rate of 6.05%. The growing number of biotech research companies following increasing investments in biotech R&D is expected to boost the specialty enzymes market. However, ethical and societal issues are factors that will slow down the market growth during the forecast period.

The specialty enzymes market consists of sales of specialty enzymes which are proteins acting as biocatalysts to accelerate the rate of reactions. The revenue generated by the market involves the sales of specialty enzymes that include carbohydrases, proteases, lipases, among others in liquid or dry form, which are produced either from microorganisms, plants or animals. Specialty enzymes are primarily used in pharmaceutical, diagnostics, animal nutrition, food & beverage, research, and biotechnology.

The global specialty enzymes market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type: Carbohydrases, Proteases, Lipases, Polymerases & Nucleases, Oxidase & Hydratases, Others

By Source: Microorganisms, Animals, Plants

By Application: Pharmaceutical, Diagnostics, Research & Biotechnology, Food & Beverage, Animal Nutrition, Others

By Geography: The global specialty enzymes market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American specialty enzymes market accounts for the largest share in the global specialty enzymes market.

Trends In The Specialty Enzymes Market

Technological advancements show opportunities for the production of enzyme products in a more efficient way. Challenges such as complexity in maintaining pH, operational high temperature of specialty enzymes and significant cost of maintenance of specialty enzyme products paves way for technological advancements.

Specialty Enzymes Global Market Report 2020 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides specialty enzymes market overviews, analyzes and forecasts specialty enzymes market size and growth for the global specialty enzymes market, specialty enzymes market share, specialty enzymes market players, specialty enzymes market size, specialty enzymes market segments and geographies, specialty enzymes market trends, specialty enzymes market drivers and specialty enzymes market restraints, specialty enzymes market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The specialty enzymes market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

