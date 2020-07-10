Global Immunity Boosting Food Products Market Grows At Huge Rate Of 39.6% In 2020

Immunity Boosting Food Products Market Global Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications And Growth

Major players in the immunity boosting food products market are Danone, Nestle, Blue Diamond Growers, Diamond Foods, Dole Food Company, Pinnacle Foods.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global immunity boosting food products market is expected to grow from $16.31 billion in 2019 to $22.76 billion in 2020 at a rate of 39.6%. The exponential growth is mainly due to the outbreak of COVID-19 that raised awareness about boosting immunity in the human body to protect from being infected by the virus. The market is then expected to reach $24.02 billion in 2023 at a rate of 1.81%. The increasing consciousness about health and fitness to live a healthier lifestyle will drive the immunity-boosting food products market. However, the high cost of raw materials and lack of awareness among people about the benefits of the products are hampering the growth of the immunity-boosting food products market.

The immunity boosting food products market consists of sales of food products used to boost the immune system. The market consists of revenues generated by sales of immunity-boosting food products by companies producing them.

The global immunity boosting food products market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Product Type: Herbs & Spices, Nuts & Seeds, Fruits & Vegetables, Dairy-Based Products, Probiotics And Prebiotics, Others

By Form: Tablets, Capsules, Powder, Liquid, Others

By Distribution Channel: Store-Based, Non-Store-Based

By Geography: The global immunity boosting food products market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American immunity boosting food products market accounts for the largest share in the global immunity boosting food products market.

Trends In The Immunity Boosting Food Products Market

Instant immunity booster products are increasingly being used to boost immune function, which is used when under stress in the modern world. For instance, in January 2020, ZAND, the natural lozenge brand in health food stores known for herbal-based immune support, has launched the first rapid immunity product, Immune Fast. This breakthrough new supplement delivers clinically supported immune support whenever and wherever at work, the airport, school, large gatherings, anywhere. Thus, it is used on the spot to boost the immune system within two hours.

Immunity Boosting Food Products Global Market Report 2020 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides immunity boosting food products market overviews, analyzes and forecasts immunity boosting food products market size and growth for the global immunity boosting food products market, immunity boosting food products market share, immunity boosting food products market players, immunity boosting food products market size, immunity boosting food products market segments and geographies, immunity boosting food products market trends, immunity boosting food products market drivers and immunity boosting food products market restraints, immunity boosting food products market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The immunity boosting food products market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

