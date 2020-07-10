Intrusion Detection and Prevention Market to grow at 9% CAGR to hit US $7 billion by 2025– Global Insights on Key Trends, Investments Analysis, Expansion Plans, Leading Players and Future Outlook: Adroit Market Research

The rising number of cyber-attacks and data breaches are the major factors driving the growth of the intrusion detection and prevention market

/EIN News/ -- Dallas,Texas, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Intrusion Detection and Prevention Market by Component (Platform and Services), Type (Wireless-Based, Host-Based, Network-Based, and Network Behavior Analysis), Industry Vertical (BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, and Others), and by Region, Global Forecast, 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global intrusion detection and prevention market size is anticipated to reach over USD 7 billion by 2025. It is expected that it will grow at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period 2018-2025. The intrusion detection and prevention is the procedure of examining the actions happening on the network and evaluating them for any future incidents or threats. Also, with the capability of automation and artificial intelligence, the intrusion detection, and prevention systems not only detect the prominent threats but they automatically take preventive measures against such threats. Hence, eliminates the need for checking every single security issue by the security administrator.

The current and future intrusion detection and prevention market advances are defined to state the attractiveness of the market. Key impacting aspects focus on the intrusion detection and prevention market opportunities during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising number of cyber-attacks and data breaches are also the vital factor boosting the global intrusion detection and prevention market growth. Also, the growing data protection regulations and laws are other factors boosting the demand for intrusion detection and prevention solutions. However, However, the availability of free and open-source solutions are expected to impede market growth. Furthermore, the rising demand for cloud-based solutions and the growing BYOD trend in various organizations are some of the key factors expected to provide major growth opportunistic for the market in forthcoming years.

The report also highlights various aspects of the global intrusion detection and prevention industry by analyzing the market through value chain analysis. Besides, the Intrusion Detection and Prevention market report covers different qualitative aspects of the intrusion detection and prevention industry in market drivers, key industry opportunities, and restraints. Furthermore, the report proposes a comprehensive valuation of the market competitiveness along with company profiling of residents as well as global vendors.

The intrusion detection and prevention market has solid competition among the early established and new players. Also, to capture a competitive advantage over the other industry players many industry players are aiming potential markets by forming collaboration and partnerships, agreements, mergers & acquisitions, acquiring new startups & other companies, and escalating their business presence.

In terms of industry vertical, the market is segmented into BFSI, IT & telecom, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and others. The IT and telecom industry dominated the overall IDP market in 2019 and it is expected to do so throughout the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing attacks on IT infrastructure. However, the BFSI industry is anticipated to gather the major market growth during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of smart banking solutions.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to experience the highest growth throughout the forecast period. On the contrary, the North American region dominated the overall market in 2019 and it is expected to maintain its position throughout the forecast period 2018-2025. The dominance of this region is mainly attributed to the stringent regulations and increasing government initiatives to counter cyber-attacks.

The major players of the global intrusion detection and prevention market are Cisco, IBM, Palo Alto Networks, McAfee, Trend Micro Incorporated, Fortinet, FireEye, AT&T Intellectual Property, Darktrace, and Huawei Technologies Co. Moreover, the other potential players in the intrusion detection and prevention market are WatchGuard Technologies, Vectra AI, Armor Defense, Hilstone Networks, and AlertLogic. The recognized companies are coming up with innovative and new Intrusion Detection and Prevention Types. For instance, in April 2019, Trend Micro, a cybersecurity solutions provider partnered with Luxoft Holding, a digital strategy firm. With this partnership both the companies are planning to introduce Intrusion Prevention Systems (IPS) and Intrusion Detection System (IDS) to detect and prevent cyber-attacks on connected cars.

