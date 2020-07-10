Log Management Market to reach US $4 billion by 2025– Global Insights on Key Trends, Leading Players, Growth Drivers, Value Chain Analysis, Expansion Plans and Business Opportunities: Adroit Market Research

Increase in dependability on IT along with the generation of an enormous amount of log data drives the demand for log management market

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, Texas, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Log Management Market by Component (Solutions, Services), Organization Size (Small & Medium, Large), Deployment (On-premise, Cloud), Application (BFSI, Telecom & IT, Healthcare, Retail, Education, Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and the Middle East and Africa), Global Forecast 2018 to 2025” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global log management market size is anticipated to reach USD 4 billion by 2025. Organizations now-a-days deal with the massive amount of data in their day-to-day operations. The rate of inbound data, the data gathered, and the outgoing data may cause complexities within the organizational systems and lead to security risks and attacks. Log management enables to detect malicious binary codes before a cyber-attack or security breach.

Large organizations are expected to have rising needs for processing and storage owing to the increasing use of computing equipment and the rise in the network infrastructure. Additionally, the devices such as the wireless access points, routers, and firewalls are not designed to store data for a long duration, and hence, require to be managed to use them efficiently.

The global log management market contains both solution and service segments. The solution segment has a maximum revenue share within the global log management market in 2019. Data generated within the organizations throughout the verticals are growing at a staggering rate. This has given rise to businesses to emphasize on extracting insights through the generated data in several departments to gain a competitive advantage.

The growing complexity of the systems, time-consuming processes, and inflated costs are hindering the growth of the log management market. Additionally, easy availability to free solutions through various sources is likely to hamper the market growth. Log events are not always precise, which creates difficulties for the detection systems. On the other hand, the speed at which the logs are generated can make their collection challenging, thus, impeding the industry growth.

The global log management market has strong competition among the well-established and new emerging players. These market players target to gain a competitive advantage over the other players by participating in partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions and expanding their businesses.

The global log management market is a wide range to North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is considered a mature market in the log management applications, owing to an outsized presence of an organization with the availability of technical expertise and advanced IT infrastructure. The US and Canada are the highest contributory countries to the expansion of the log management market in North America.

The major players of the global log management market are Sumo Logic, SolarWinds, IBM, Graylog, Micro Focus, ManageEngine, Rapid7, RSA, McAfee, Alert Logic, Splunk, LogRhythm, BlackStratus, LogDNA, and more. The log management market is fragmented with the existence of well-known global and domestic players across the globe.

