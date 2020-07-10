Connected Logistics Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025

A New Market Study, titled “Connected Logistics Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, July 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

This report provides in depth study of “Connected Logistics Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Connected Logistics Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Connected Logistics market. This report focused on Connected Logistics market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Connected Logistics Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

This report focuses on the global Connected Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Connected Logistics development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

AT&T

Eurotech S.P.A.

IBM

Intel Corporation

SAP SE

Infosys Limited

Cisco Systems

HCL Technologies Limited

Orbcomm Inc.

Cloud Logistics

Freightgate Inc.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Device Management

Application Management

Connectivity Management

Market segment by Application, split into

Roadway

Railway

Airway

Seaway

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Connected Logistics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Connected Logistics development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Connected Logistics are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Connected Logistics Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Connected Logistics Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Device Management

1.4.3 Application Management

1.4.4 Connectivity Management

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Connected Logistics Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Roadway

1.5.3 Railway

1.5.4 Airway

1.5.5 Seaway

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Connected Logistics Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Connected Logistics Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Connected Logistics Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Connected Logistics Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Connected Logistics Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Connected Logistics Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Connected Logistics Players (Opinion Leaders)

….

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 AT&T

13.1.1 AT&T Company Details

13.1.2 AT&T Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 AT&T Connected Logistics Introduction

13.1.4 AT&T Revenue in Connected Logistics Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 AT&T Recent Development

13.2 Eurotech S.P.A.

13.2.1 Eurotech S.P.A. Company Details

13.2.2 Eurotech S.P.A. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Eurotech S.P.A. Connected Logistics Introduction

13.2.4 Eurotech S.P.A. Revenue in Connected Logistics Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Eurotech S.P.A. Recent Development

13.3 IBM

13.3.1 IBM Company Details

13.3.2 IBM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 IBM Connected Logistics Introduction

13.3.4 IBM Revenue in Connected Logistics Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 IBM Recent Development

13.4 Intel Corporation

13.4.1 Intel Corporation Company Details

13.4.2 Intel Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Intel Corporation Connected Logistics Introduction

13.4.4 Intel Corporation Revenue in Connected Logistics Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Intel Corporation Recent Development

13.5 SAP SE

13.5.1 SAP SE Company Details

13.5.2 SAP SE Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 SAP SE Connected Logistics Introduction

13.5.4 SAP SE Revenue in Connected Logistics Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 SAP SE Recent Development

13.6 Infosys Limited

13.6.1 Infosys Limited Company Details

13.6.2 Infosys Limited Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Infosys Limited Connected Logistics Introduction

13.6.4 Infosys Limited Revenue in Connected Logistics Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Infosys Limited Recent Development

13.7 Cisco Systems

13.7.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

13.7.2 Cisco Systems Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Cisco Systems Connected Logistics Introduction

13.7.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Connected Logistics Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

13.8 HCL Technologies Limited

13.8.1 HCL Technologies Limited Company Details

13.8.2 HCL Technologies Limited Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 HCL Technologies Limited Connected Logistics Introduction

13.8.4 HCL Technologies Limited Revenue in Connected Logistics Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 HCL Technologies Limited Recent Development

13.9 Orbcomm Inc.

13.9.1 Orbcomm Inc. Company Details

13.9.2 Orbcomm Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Orbcomm Inc. Connected Logistics Introduction

13.9.4 Orbcomm Inc. Revenue in Connected Logistics Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Orbcomm Inc. Recent Development

13.10 Cloud Logistics

13.10.1 Cloud Logistics Company Details

13.10.2 Cloud Logistics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Cloud Logistics Connected Logistics Introduction

13.10.4 Cloud Logistics Revenue in Connected Logistics Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Cloud Logistics Recent Development

13.11 Freightgate Inc.

Continued….

