Digital Forensics Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, July 10, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

A New Market Study, titled “Digital Forensics Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

This report provides in depth study of “Digital Forensics Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Digital Forensics Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Digital Forensics market. This report focused on Digital Forensics market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Digital Forensics Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.

This report focuses on the global Digital Forensics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Forensics development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

AccessdatA

Cellebrite

MSAB

Opentext (Guidance Software)

Oxygen Forensics

ADF Solutions

Coalfire

Digital Detective Group

Logrhythm

Magnet Forensics

Paraben

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Government and defense

Banking

Telecom and IT

Retail

Healthcare

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Digital Forensics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Digital Forensics development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Digital Forensics are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Digital Forensics Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Digital Forensics Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Hardware

1.4.3 Software

1.4.4 Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Digital Forensics Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Government and defense

1.5.3 Banking

1.5.4 Telecom and IT

1.5.5 Retail

1.5.6 Healthcare

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends by Regions

2.1 Digital Forensics Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Digital Forensics Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Digital Forensics Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Digital Forensics Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Digital Forensics Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Digital Forensics Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Digital Forensics Players (Opinion Leaders)

….

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 AccessdatA

13.1.1 AccessdatA Company Details

13.1.2 AccessdatA Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 AccessdatA Digital Forensics Introduction

13.1.4 AccessdatA Revenue in Digital Forensics Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 AccessdatA Recent Development

13.2 Cellebrite

13.2.1 Cellebrite Company Details

13.2.2 Cellebrite Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Cellebrite Digital Forensics Introduction

13.2.4 Cellebrite Revenue in Digital Forensics Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Cellebrite Recent Development

13.3 MSAB

13.3.1 MSAB Company Details

13.3.2 MSAB Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 MSAB Digital Forensics Introduction

13.3.4 MSAB Revenue in Digital Forensics Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 MSAB Recent Development

13.4 Opentext (Guidance Software)

13.4.1 Opentext (Guidance Software) Company Details

13.4.2 Opentext (Guidance Software) Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Opentext (Guidance Software) Digital Forensics Introduction

13.4.4 Opentext (Guidance Software) Revenue in Digital Forensics Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Opentext (Guidance Software) Recent Development

13.5 Oxygen Forensics

13.5.1 Oxygen Forensics Company Details

13.5.2 Oxygen Forensics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Oxygen Forensics Digital Forensics Introduction

13.5.4 Oxygen Forensics Revenue in Digital Forensics Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Oxygen Forensics Recent Development

13.6 ADF Solutions

13.6.1 ADF Solutions Company Details

13.6.2 ADF Solutions Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 ADF Solutions Digital Forensics Introduction

13.6.4 ADF Solutions Revenue in Digital Forensics Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 ADF Solutions Recent Development

13.7 Coalfire

13.7.1 Coalfire Company Details

13.7.2 Coalfire Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Coalfire Digital Forensics Introduction

13.7.4 Coalfire Revenue in Digital Forensics Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Coalfire Recent Development

13.8 Digital Detective Group

13.8.1 Digital Detective Group Company Details

13.8.2 Digital Detective Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 Digital Detective Group Digital Forensics Introduction

13.8.4 Digital Detective Group Revenue in Digital Forensics Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Digital Detective Group Recent Development

13.9 Logrhythm

13.9.1 Logrhythm Company Details

13.9.2 Logrhythm Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 Logrhythm Digital Forensics Introduction

13.9.4 Logrhythm Revenue in Digital Forensics Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Logrhythm Recent Development

13.10 Magnet Forensics

13.10.1 Magnet Forensics Company Details

13.10.2 Magnet Forensics Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Magnet Forensics Digital Forensics Introduction

13.10.4 Magnet Forensics Revenue in Digital Forensics Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Magnet Forensics Recent Development

13.11 Paraben

10.11.1 Paraben Company Details

10.11.2 Paraben Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Paraben Digital Forensics Introduction

10.11.4 Paraben Revenue in Digital Forensics Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Paraben Recent Development

Continued….

